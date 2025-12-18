2025 political year in review: Romania maintains pro-EU path despite far-right rise, cancelled election shock

The year 2025 marked a period of post-shock recovery for Romania and its political system. Long dominated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and center-right parties gravitating around the National Liberal Party (PNL), the established political balance was broken by the unexpected rise of the far-right.

After the cancelled 2024 presidential elections and despite rising taxes and inflation, Romanians nevertheless elected the pro-EU, centrist president Nicușor Dan and ended the year by demanding far-reaching reform within the justice system. This is the 2025 political year in review, brought to you by Romania Insider.

The past year started with lingering in confusion. The Romanian Constitutional Court cancelled the 2024 presidential elections and asked for a rerun, prompting parties to scramble for candidates. The country had an interim president, an interim prime minister, and the stock market plummeted while the RON-EURO exchange rate went haywire. The prerequisites for a complete crisis were present, but the country narrowly avoided it and elected a centrist president, which mediated a wider, centrist coalition.

A new president to mediate a crisis

The start of the year saw the resignation of Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, under pressure from the far-right and the Social Democrats. Senate leader Ilie Bolojan took his place as interim president, while the elections moved forward, with far-right candidate George Simion leading in surveys.

The presidential elections, set in May of 2025, were Romania’s first major trial of the year. The ruling PNL and PSD coalition, together with the Hungarian minority party UDMR, backed a common candidate, Crin Antonescu, but he failed to obtain the necessary votes to qualify for the second round. Instead, far-right AUR leader George Simion and the centrist Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan battled it out at the polls, with the latter obtaining a decisive victory and becoming Romania’s new president. Markets rallied soon after, and Dan signalled continued support for Ukraine.

A government renewed with old faces

Having chosen its pro-EU path through Nicusor Dan’s election, Romania woke to see its public finances in disarray. The wage increases, promised and some delivered in the 2024 super-electoral year by the former Marcel Ciolacu government, were made possible through loans, and creditors were asking for their due. Facing a looming 9% deficit crisis and the far-right threat, Romania’s centrist parties formed a wide but uneasy coalition. The Social Democrats, the National Liberals, UDMR, and the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) party joined hands and backed PNL’s Ilie Bolojan as prime minister.

However, the Social Democrats proved unsteady allies, as interim leader Sorin Grindeanu faced internal opposition to his leadership and local leaders openly criticized the government. Tensions between them and USR remained throughout the year, dotted by episodes like the resignation of the USR defence minister, the death of former president Ion Iliescu, and the Prahova water crisis.

New taxation and spending cuts

The start of the year saw Romanian officials largely unable to make far-reaching reforms despite growing deficits. All awaited the result of the presidential election. Once the president was chosen and a new pro-EU coalition took shape, changes happened rapidly.

The new head of the executive went on to make unpopular decisions right away. Ilie Bolojan’s cabinet liberalized energy prices, removed food price caps, and increased a string of taxes, including the VAT, despite president Nicusor Dan’s opposition. The measures stabilized the state budget and eased concerns of the international rating agencies and the EU Commission despite PSD’s opposition to more extensive spending cuts. They also associated Bolojan, formerly a very popular political leader, with the pain accompanying austerity measures.

Reform and corruption in the justice system

Throughout 2025, especially from the summer until the end of the year, Romania’s executive struggled to reform the magistrates' pension system, which allowed them to retire at around 49-50 years old with a pension that was equal to or higher than their salary. The pensions were unsustainable and weighed heavily on the deficit-heavy state budget. The magistrates, however, rejected any proposal that would curtail their income, and the Constitutional Court struck down a government project to that end.

The debate shifted in December 2025, when an independent media investigation showed how several court heads allegedly delayed corruption cases for years until suspects walked free. The investigation prompted widespread protests and strengthened the government’s position in reforming the justice system.

A new mayor for Bucharest

The partial elections in Bucharest, held on December 7, strained relations between the parties forming the centrist governing coalition. While polls indicated a tight race, Liberal candidate Ciprian Ciucu came out as the winner and consolidated the party’s position in government while also keeping the far-right at bay.

The election was seen as a blow to now-president Nicusor Dan, who backed the USR candidate, former transport minister Catalin Drula. It was also a blistering defeat for the Social Democratic Party, whose candidate came in third.

At the same time, former prime minister Marcel Ciolacu returned to his roots at the helm of the Buzau County Council following the elections.

So-called sovereignist camp rises

The period following the cancelled November 2024 presidential elections was marked by the rise of the far-right, so-called sovereignist bloc in Romania. Nativist, largely anti-EU and pro-Russia, and with obvious legionary leanings, the loose movement came to be defined by the former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu.

A previously unknown figure, Georgescu rose to prominence overnight during the elections. After the elections were cancelled, he was barred from running for president by the Constitutional Court. Nevertheless, his messiah-like allure drew millions of voters disillusioned with traditional parties, despite the fascist rhetoric and dark ties to Russia-linked mercenaries and shady financial backers. Protests meant to support him turned violent, while prosecutors investigated Georgescu for an attempted coup and promoting fascist and legionary ideology.

After the election of centrist president Nicusor Dan, Georgescu bowed out of public life, but still looms large in the far-right scene.

In Parliament, the sovereignist parties formed the only opposition to the centrist coalition, despite internal fights. Frustration grew over the cancellation of the presidential elections, now a war cry for the sovereignist camp.

US-Romania tensions and normalizations

Donald Trump’s second mandate as president of the United States, inaugurated in January 2025, was a shift in US-Romania relations. Officials in the new administration, like vice president JD Vance and Elon Musk, repeatedly criticized Bucharest for cancelling the presidential elections. Simultaneously, Romania was excluded from the Visa Waiver Program, despite being accepted by the Joe Biden administration.

Facing criticism from a major ally, Romanian officials made efforts to normalize relations once again. A Romanian university nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, and the Parliament held a moment of silence after the killing of Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

By the end of the year, the mood between the two states improved, and official messaging turned positive once again, despite a reduction in US troops from Romanian bases.

Foreign partnerships

Looking ahead, Romania strengthened ties with foreign partners in Europe. After the election of pro-EU president Nicusor Dan, the country realigned with traditional allies like Moldova, France, and deepened its NATO ties. The issue of defence proved especially important, as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, and other major leaders stressed Romania’s role in the security of Eastern Europe.

Moreover, the government set its sights on joining the OECD in 2026 and secured the support of Austria, Germany, and other member states.

An old enemy

Tensions between Russia and Romania reached new highs in 2025, as the former intensified its war on Ukraine and the latter stood by its neighbor and partners in the EU. The Romanian Parliament finally passed a bill allowing the army to shoot down unauthorized drones, which infringed on Romanian airspace routinely, and officials doubled down on defence investments.

On the other side, Romanian prosecutors and the president showed that local far-right actors are backed by Moscow, which the latter seemed intent on proving by defending figures like former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu. The two countries resorted to expelling each other’s diplomats, and Romania condemned Russian incursions into Poland and Estonia.

All the while, the Romanian government and president continued to express support for Ukraine as it defended itself from Russian aggression.

