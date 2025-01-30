Thousands of Romanians in US at risk of deportation under Trump immigration policies

Thousands of Romanians in the United States risk deportation at any moment under Donald Trump’s new immigration policy that targets illegal immigration, according to media reports.

Less than 10 days after Donald Trump’s inauguration, over 3,500 illegal immigrants from various countries, mostly from Latin America, have already been deported, and images of them in handcuffs have circulated worldwide.

Around 1.5 million illegal immigrants can be deported at any time under Trump’s new immigration enforcement policies, according to figures from the US Citizenship and Immigration services cited by Digi24.

Updated figures of planned deportations, published by the US Department of Immigration, shows that 1,370 Romanians are on the list. They have finalized deportation orders and are awaiting return to their home country. They have already exhausted all legal options to challenge the decision and are now waiting to be placed on a plane to Romania.

Further data shows that there are an additional 3,640 Romanian citizens who have repeatedly violated US laws, have returned to America after deportation, overstayed their visas, or are fugitives wanted for crimes committed abroad. Among them, 1,910 are already in custody.

