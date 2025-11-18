17 candidates cleared for Bucharest mayoral race

The Bucharest Municipal Electoral Office announced late Monday, November 17, that it has validated 17 of the 20 candidacies submitted for the capital’s race for the general mayor seat, including those of the main contenders. Two applications were rejected, and one was postponed for further review, News.ro reported.

The deadline for submitting candidacies for the Bucharest mayoral election was November 17 at midnight.

Among the approved candidates are Cătălin Drulă of the Save Romania Union (USR) party, Liberal (PNL) district 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu, Social Democrat (PSD) district 4 mayor Daniel Băluţă, and several independent contenders, including George Valentin Burcea, Virgil Alexandru Zidaru, and Eugen Teodorovici.

Other validated candidates include Anca Nicoleta Alexandrescu of the “Dreptate pentru București” alliance, Ioan Mihai Lasca of the PPR, Ana-Maria Ciceală of SENS, and representatives from smaller parties such as PSDU, România în Acțiune, PNT-MM, and PRM.

The office rejected the candidacies of independent applicants Dumitrică Stan and ASR Marcu Maria, while the file submitted by independent Dan Cristian Popescu was postponed.

Challenges to the candidacies may be filed until November 19 and will be resolved by November 20, according to Europa Liberă România. Candidacies become final on November 23, with the two-week campaign period set to begin on November 22.

More than 1.8 million residents are expected to vote on December 7 to elect a general mayor who will serve the remainder of the mandate until the next local elections in 2028.

The position became vacant after former mayor Nicușor Dan was elected president of Romania in May. Deputy mayor Stelian Bujduveanu of the National Liberal Party currently holds the interim responsibilities.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alberto Grosescu)