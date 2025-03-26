Moscow speaks of hostile actions by Romanian authorities towards the Russian Federation

A State Duma commission in Moscow has sent "materials on hostile actions by Romanian authorities towards the Russian Federation" to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Foreign Ministry, according to Tass, quoting the head of the commission, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Vasily Piskarev.

The commission reacted to Romania accepting "representatives of a terrorist organization banned in Russia" in a conference organized at the Romanian Parliament.

The law gives prosecutors the power to declare foreign and international organizations "undesirable" in Russia and shut them down. People cooperating with such entities are subject to fines and can be banned from entering Russia.

The hostile actions of the Romanian authorities reportedly consisted of providing the "terrorists" with a parliamentary platform for carrying out provocations against Russia, according to Piskarev.

According to the deputies, during the event in the Romanian parliament, "repeated calls were made to Western countries, including foreign agents, to achieve the military defeat of Russia and dismember it into many independent states."

In addition, Piskarev added, proposals were made to "withdraw Russia from the Black Sea."

The conference that prompted Russia's reaction is "The Black Sea: the border of the future for a safe and stable Europe" and took place on March 19 at the Palace of Parliament, according to Digi24.

The "terrorist organization" that Russian officials are talking about is the "Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum." The group is a movement of exiled politicians and activists who call for more autonomy and even independence for ethnic regions and republics of the Russian Federation. The organization, registered in Poland, was included on the list of organizations considered "terrorist" by Moscow in 2024, according to Radio Free Europe.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)