The end of the year brought the spirit of community and solidarity into focus, reflected in the initiatives led by Cornel Varvara. A Romanian-German citizen with over 30 years of experience in business and social responsibility, he has recently focused his efforts on a large-scale educational project carried out in Turkey.

At Namık Kemal School in İzmir Aliağa, the “Cornel & David Varvara Library” was inaugurated — a space dedicated to knowledge and inspiration, designed to illuminate the future of younger generations.



The library is marked by a commemorative plaque inscribed with the message: “So that the light of knowledge may reach future generations… Donated to Aliağa Namık Kemal Primary School by Cornel and David Varvara.” Through this contribution, they have left a lasting mark on a project aimed to create a sustainable legacy, contributing to the well-being of the local community, symbolizing a strong commitment to providing children with access to education and inspiration for the future.



Local authorities have decided that the plaque will remain permanently displayed, as a sign of recognition for this act of generosity.

The library is not merely a place for books, it is a hub of curiosity and discovery. Students browse volumes of literature and science, engage in meaningful learning activities and explore an environment where their questions are encouraged, find answers and imagination comes to life. Through this project, Cornel Varvara sends a clear message: investing in education is a gift that illuminates the future of the entire community.

This initiative in Turkey continues the long-standing tradition of social involvement promoted by Cornel Varvara through his companies over the years, both in Romania and across other regions of the world. In Romania, he supports children from underprivileged families or those facing medical problems, contributing to their educational and social development. At an international level, Cornel Varvara, has supported high-impact projects such as the provision of clean drinking water for communities in Africa, offering tangible support toward improving living conditions.



Through these initiatives, Cornel Varvara demonstrates that social responsibility knows no borders and that investment in education, health and community development can generate lasting impact, transforming lives and opening new opportunities for the future.



“Every book opens a new world and every child deserves to step into it with eyes wide open. The library in İzmir is more than a place for books, it is a light that ignites curiosity, hope and the dreams of future generations. I believe that through education we can change lives and build a better future together for everyone”, said Cornel Varvara, Founder and Sole Shareholder of Uni-Recycling.





