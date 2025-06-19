Politics

Far-right members of Parliament in Romania form new sovereignist bloc

19 June 2025

Approximately 30 parliamentarians, members of far-right politician Diana Sosoaca’s party SOS Romania, the equally far-right Young People’s Party, or POT, and unaffiliated members decided on Wednesday, June 18, to form a new sovereignist bloc "Romania First Alliance." 

The new bloc is guided by “European values,” according to its representatives, despite the fact that their parties, programs, and statements are all in opposition to projects put forward by the European Union institutions. 

“We were Europeans before the European Union was created, and we want to save this country," declared Dorin Silviu Petrea, deputy leader of the SOS Romania parliamentary group in the Senate, according to G4Media. He added that members of the alliance are willing to support the incoming centrist government if it takes radical measures for the development of the Romanian economy.

Among the measures that the new group proposes is the administrative-territorial reform, but also a reduction in the number of state employees. The “Romania First Alliance” also envisions changes in education, the judiciary, and the regulations dedicated to SMEs. 

The leader of the SOS Romania senators, Nadia Cerva, specified that this alliance is made up of approximately 30 unaffiliated parliamentarians, as well as members of SOS Romania and POT, and that others are expected to join. "We will remain in opposition, we will fight for Romania. That’s why we named the alliance ‘Romania First.’ Maybe we seem few, we are over 30 at this moment, but I can tell you that colleagues from other parties [...] are already announcing they will join,” said Cerva.

The new formation comes after the POT parliamentary group in the Senate was dissolved last month after several senators resigned from the group. 

(Photo source: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

