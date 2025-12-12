Justice

Romanian president invites protesting magistrates to talks on judiciary crisis

12 December 2025

Romanian president Nicușor Dan has invited prosecutors and judges to a meeting on December 22 to discuss concerns over the functioning of the judiciary, after almost 200 magistrates publicly alleged integrity problems within the system.

In a message published on Facebook on December 11, Dan said the situation required urgent attention. 

“When 200 magistrates say that there is an integrity problem in the justice system, things are very serious,” he wrote, adding that the talks would take place “without a time limit” to allow a full discussion of the issues raised.

The president’s decision followed an initial statement in which he asked a series of questions directed at the magistrates who came forward after the release of a Recorder documentary detailing an alleged influence network within the judiciary. The video investigation, which gathered over 3.2 million views on YouTube in two days and was also broadcast by the public television station, describes mechanisms said to favour the release of individuals convicted or accused in major corruption cases.

Nicușor Dan’s invitation comes amid a rare show of solidarity from magistrates, who signed an open letter supporting judges Raluca Moroșanu and Laurențiu Beșu. The two judges publicly confirmed pressure within the judiciary and described what they called “terrorisation through disciplinary actions, accusing a leadership group centred around High Court president Lia Savonea of exerting improper control.

The letter marked an escalation in an already tense situation, which has triggered consecutive nights of street protests in Bucharest and several major cities. Demonstrators have called for the resignation of senior judicial figures, arguing that the allegations point to systematic interference in high-profile cases.

Moroșanu and Beșu’s statements followed the release of the Recorder documentary, which presented testimony from judges describing fear of retaliation and procedural manipulation in case assignments. Their decision to speak publicly prompted further reactions across the judicial system, with magistrates demanding institutional guarantees of independence and accountability.

