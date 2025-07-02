Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu sent to trial for promoting fascist, legionary ideology

The General Prosecutor's Office sent to trial former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu for promoting the cult of war criminals and spreading fascist, legionary, racist, and xenophobic ideas, News.ro reported. The former politician is being investigated under judicial supervision.

Prosecutors allege that between June 16, 2020, and May 16, 2025, Georgescu made repeated public statements - in interviews, online posts and speeches - that glorified fascist and legionary ideologies and figures, including Marshal Ion Antonescu, who was convicted of war crimes, and Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, founder of Romania's fascist Iron Guard.

Authorities say the former presidential candidate aimed to normalize and rehabilitate the historical image of the Legionary Movement and its leaders, praising them in an effort to influence public perception.

According to the indictment, Călin Georgescu propagated a range of extremist views, including the call for national regeneration through the creation of a "new man" rooted in mystical Orthodox Christianity, the need for a charismatic authoritarian leader to lead this process, and the use of excessive historical glorification to portray Romania as a victim of alleged foreign enemies. His views were also characterized by ultranationalism based on religious mythology.

One key incident cited in the indictment took place on October 2, 2021, during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Bucharest's University Square, where Georgescu publicly praised Antonescu, imitated his speech and gestures, and performed the fascist legionary salute in front of a crowd.

The General Prosecutor's Office stated that Georgescu consistently aligned himself ideologically with neo-legionary circles and promoted efforts to revive the image and ideas of the Legionary Movement. He is accused of committing five separate acts of promoting such ideology, actions which are explicitly banned under Romania's emergency ordinance on combating fascist and xenophobic propaganda.

The case has been sent to the Bucharest District 1 Court for trial. Prosecutors stressed that this stage marks the conclusion of the criminal investigation and the formal referral of the case to court, and that Georgescu, like any defendant, benefits from the presumption of innocence.

Călin Georgescu has been under judicial supervision since February 26, being under criminal investigation for several offenses, the most serious being attempted incitement to acts against constitutional order. Prosecutors accuse him of planning to destabilize Romania through the support of mercenary forces allegedly led by Horațiu Potra, following the annulment of the first round of the presidential elections by the Constitutional Court in December 2024.

The far-right, Russia-friendly candidate surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of last year's presidential elections. He submitted his candidacy for the repeat elections of May 2025 but was barred from running again.

In May, Georgescu announced that he is stepping away from active political life to focus on his family, which he says needs "peace and especially health" after a tumultuous period.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)