Romanian president calls for strong security guarantees for Ukraine, immediate return of abducted children

Romanian president Nicușor Dan called for firm security guarantees for Ukraine and the immediate return of children abducted during the war, stressing that both are vital to a just and lasting peace. In a message after European Council and Coalition of the Willing videoconferences on Tuesday, August 19, which followed high-level talks in Washington, Dan said transatlantic unity remains essential in confronting Russia’s aggression.

In a post on social media, the president said that Romania will work closely with the United States and European partners to ensure that Ukraine’s security is firmly safeguarded. Such guarantees, he argued, are not only an investment in Ukraine’s stability but in the broader security of Europe, including Romania and neighboring Moldova.

Addressing humanitarian concerns, Nicușor Dan insisted that Russia must prove its commitment to peace by halting attacks on civilians and facilitating the return of Ukrainian children taken across its borders. Romania, he said, will continue to actively support international efforts to bring them home.

The president also underscored the need to maintain, and if necessary, strengthen the sanctions against Moscow until a fair peace agreement is reached.

“The involvement of president Trump in a peace agreement for Ukraine is essential - any peace must be just and lasting. The role of Europe is also crucial. Transatlantic coordination remains our strongest asset in deterring Russian aggression,” reads president Dan’s post on Facebook.

Earlier this month, on August 12, Nicușor Dan also spoke by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing Romania’s support for US president Donald Trump’s efforts to find a solution to the war in Ukraine, provided that “peace is reached with Ukraine at the negotiation table.” Dan also accepted Zelensky’s invitation to visit Kyiv this autumn.

On August 18, Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders were received by Donald Trump at the White House for talks on the Russia-Ukraine war and ways to achieve a lasting peace, including security guarantees and a possible meeting between Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)