Far-right party S.O.S. Romania expels three senators, asks for its Senate group to be dissolved

The president of S.O.S. Romania, Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă, announced on Monday, June 30, that three senators were expelled from the party, effectively disbanding the party’s group in the Senate.

According to the Romanian Parliament’s regulations, a party must have more than seven members to establish a group in the Senate. With the expulsion of the three senators, S.O.S. Romania no longer meets the requirements.

“We request the Standing Bureau of the Senate and all structures of the Romanian Senate to take note of the decision of the S.O.S. Romania Party regarding the expulsion from the party and the loss of membership status, as you have also been notified today through Notification/Decision 09/23.06.2025, and consequently the loss of group leadership status by Ms. Nadia Cosmina Cerva, as well as all positions held by the other expelled members from the party," reads the statement signed by Diana Șoșoacă.

The fiery far-right pro-Russian politician then shared an article referring to the "betrayal" of which the three senators are supposedly guilty by allegedly colluding with other parties.

The senators in question are Nadia Cosmina Cerva, Petrea Dorin Silviu, and Clement Sava. Cerva was also the S.O.S. Romania group leader in the Senate.

The senators will become unaffiliated, and cannot use the party’s name.

After failing to secure the presidency in the May presidential elections of this year, Romanian far-right parties have seen many of its elected officials depart. Also in May, the parliamentary group of the Young People’s Party (POT) in the Senate was dissolved after two of its senators announced their resignation in the plenary session, citing problems with the leadership.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)