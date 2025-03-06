Romania expels Russia's military attache and his deputy

The Romanian authorities have declared the military, air, and naval attaché of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, as well as his deputy, persona non grata on Romanian territory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on March 5.

MAE claims that two Russian diplomats have carried out activities that contravene the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 – a formula typically covering espionage deeds.

Foreign affairs minister Emil Hurezeanu summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest to communicate the decision.

Russia promised to retaliate against Romania's "unfriendly" decision.

"The Russian side considers this step unjustified and unfriendly and reserves the right to take retaliatory measures," Russia's charge d'affaires Yelena Kopnina stated, according to Tass.

The Romanian prosecutors are reportedly in possession of recordings of phone communications between Marian Motoc – a Romanian individual currently under investigation for organising an illegal far-right organisation – and the military attache of the Russian Embassy.

Motoc has also been in contact with far-right politician Calin Georgescu during last year, allegedly plotting a coup d'etat involving paramilitary forces handled by Horatiu Potra.

Russia has recently commented in support of Romanian far-right politician Calin Georgescu – currently under investigation for serious allegations, including planning a coup d'etat.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)