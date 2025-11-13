President Nicușor Dan thanks Donald Trump for "kind words regarding Romanian people" amid troop rotation

Romanian president Nicușor Dan thanked Donald Trump on Wednesday, November 12, for "the very kind and powerful words regarding the Romanian people," after the White House leader commented on the US troop rotation that took place last month.

Trump hosted Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán last Friday, November 7. After the meeting, he was asked about the partial withdrawal of US troops from some NATO bases in Europe. The reporter specifically mentioned the troops in Romania.

"What we're doing is making adjustments. We're moving troops. The total number remains the same; we're just redistributing forces. I like Romanians, I think they're a great people," Trump commented.

The US president also said that the two countries have a good relationship.

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth then weighed in, saying that the troop rotation "is part of our broader vision for Europe. Troops will remain in Romania, but there will be changes regarding their rotation and deployment patterns. We've coordinated with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte and our allies; everyone was informed in advance."

Q: “Last month, you said that you would not withdraw US troops from Europe, yet two weeks later, the Pentagon…decided to withdraw a significant number of troops from Romania. Have you changed your mind, or did the Pentagon ignore your assurance?”



Trump: “No. They don't ignore… pic.twitter.com/Re3cpjSixw — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 7, 2025

In response, Romanian president Nicușor Dan expressed his gratitude for Trump's message in a post on X.

"Thank you, Donald Trump, for the very kind and powerful words regarding the Romanian people and for reaffirming the tremendous strength of the relationship between our two nations. I look forward to thanking you personally," Dan said.

He also underlined the intention to "further fortify the Romanian-American strategic partnership, in the spirit of our shared values."

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for the very kind and powerful words regarding the Romanian people and for reaffirming the tremendous strength of the relationship between our two nations. I look forward to thanking you personally.



In my press conference today I stressed how confident… — Nicușor Dan (@NicusorDanRO) November 12, 2025

The United States pulled back some of its troops stationed in Romania in late October. The troop movements are not a withdrawal, according to the Romanian authorities, but the end of troop rotations in Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Hungary. Roughly 1,000 soldiers remained in the country, according to official figures.

The move was contested by other US officials across both the Republican and Democratic parties. Moreover, former US negotiator for Ukraine Kurt Volker told Euronews that the announcement of US troop downsizing in Romania was "not the message the US needs to be sending to Putin right now."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin, White House website)