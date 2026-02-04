Ananda Group reports a turnover of over 265,690,000 lei in 2025 and announces the development of over 2,500 apartments in the south of the Capital

News from Companies

Ananda Group, one of the most active residential developers in the south of the Bucharest-Ilfov Region, announces its consolidated results for 2025, a year that confirms the maturity of the business model, the operational efficiency and the strategic positioning of the company in the middle-market segment.

Consolidating the Ananda brand in the south of the Capital



With a history of over 8 years in residential development, over 3,800 homes delivered and a cumulative turnover of over 228 million euros between 2018 and 2025, Ananda Group is establishing itself as a relevant actor in the urban transformation of the south of the Capital.



Between 2018 and 2024, the companies in the Ananda Group achieved a cumulative turnover of 852.72 million lei (the equivalent of 175.55 million euros), resulting from the total turnover of the most important companies that made up the group until 2024, according to public balance sheet data, published on the website of the Ministry of Finance: Siena Residence (246.52 million lei), Green & Yellow Development (40.72 million lei), TNF Unity Residence (39.99 million lei), and Ananda General Construct (37.36 million lei), to which is added the value of transactions concluded in 16 complexes developed within the group between 2018 and 2024, respectively in Siena Residence complexes (347.4 million lei) and in the Unik Residence complex (140.72 million lei).



In 2025, with the launch of the Ananda brand, the group entered a new stage of scaling and consolidation, by integrating several companies under a common identity. Thus, under the Ananda brand, a series of specialized entities were developed: Ananda Architecture & Design, Ananda Marketing & Sales, Ananda Mob, Ananda Human Resources, Ananda Cleaning, Ananda Electric, Ananda Residence Biruinței 9, with essential roles in supporting the group's operational activities.



In parallel, within the Ananda ecosystem, a series of distinct businesses continued their activity and developed, initiated by the group's associates, intended to provide services and functionalities dedicated to the community: Armada Steel - wrought iron factory, Siena Fitness & SPA (fitness hall with indoor pool) and Centrul Vieții (with wellness and yoga services).



Solid commercial results in 2025



Along with the group's founding entities, all these companies contributed, in 2025, to the achievement of a consolidated annual turnover of the Ananda Group, estimated at approximately 265.69 million lei, equivalent to 53.1 million euros, related to the previous financial year, up 48% compared to the previous year.



In the residential segment, Ananda Group recorded sales of over 350 housing units in 2025. The constant sales pace, of approximately 30 apartments per month, reflects the stability of demand, the attractiveness of real estate products and the confidence of buyers in a developer that delivers according to the commitments assumed.



By aggregating the 2025 turnover figures with the results recorded in the period 2018–2024, Ananda Group estimates a cumulative turnover of approximately 228.65 million euros for the period 2018–2025, reflecting the size and sustained growth rate of the activities carried out at the group level in the last 8 years. Ananda Group's internal sales and marketing departments, which operate integratedly at the group level, played an important role in achieving these results. The commercial strategy, sales process planning and marketing campaigns developed in-house significantly contributed to the 2025 performance, ensuring a constant pace of sales and a unified brand communication.

“The results of 2025 are not accidental. They are the consequence of a business model built on discipline, predictability and a deep understanding of the middle-market segment. We address buyers who are looking for a fair price-quality ratio, but also investors who analyze medium and long-term returns,” said Attila Ivacson, CEO of Ananda Group.

81 Residence, a landmark residential project in the south of the Capital



One of the pillars of commercial performance is the 81 Residence project, a complex of approximately 1,500 apartments, developed by the companies Siena Residence and Unik Residence in three successive phases. By the end of 2025, the project was 99% sold, and over 1,000 homes in phases 1 and 2 have already been delivered and inhabited. The last 500 units in the third phase are currently being completed.



The success of the project is based on an integrated housing concept: rare amenities for the middle-market price segment: two outdoor swimming pools, large green spaces, recreational areas, commercial spaces and proximity to public transport infrastructure, and a few minutes away, fitness and wellness centers built and operated by the developer. Completed apartments, already formed communities, functional amenities are elements that have decisively contributed to the rapid absorption of the project on the market.



Confirmed investment value



Amid the price difference between the south of the capital and other areas of Bucharest, Ananda projects have become attractive for investors oriented towards stable returns. Apartments purchased in the early stages have recorded, in previous projects, value appreciations of over 30–40%, once the complexes are completed and maturity prices are reached.

“The south of the capital today offers the best balance between price, construction quality and growth potential. We develop projects designed for both living and investment, with an emphasis on connectivity, facilities for a modern lifestyle and constant demand for rental”, stated Cătălin George Aniculaesei, Managing Partner and Chief Revenue Officer of Ananda Group.

On-time deliveries and operational discipline



A major differentiator for the Ananda group remains the execution capacity, working on several complexes in parallel. With over 500 employees and an integrated structure, from development and construction to sales and management, the group operates as a coherent ecosystem, capable of supporting large volumes of deliveries.

“Predictability is essential in real estate. Buyers and investors are looking for security and facilities that offer them a modern lifestyle, respectively to provide added value to their properties, both for rental and resale,” added the CEO of Ananda Group.

Expansion prospects: over 2,500 apartments planned



For the coming period, the Ananda group plans to develop approximately 2,500 housing units, within major residential complexes in the south of the Capital. The plans target three distinct projects: a large-scale project on Strada Biruinței 75 in Popești Leordei, the expansion of 81 Residence - Phase 4 and a mixed residential complex in the vicinity of the Berceni metro station.



Residential projects under development and a solid investment pipeline are elements that support the medium and long-term growth strategy.



In addition to economic performance, Ananda Group has constantly invested in building a visible and responsible brand. Marketing campaigns have been oriented towards educating the public and presenting a balanced lifestyle, and social responsibility initiatives have included land donations for public objectives and the development of wellness facilities open to the community.

“For us, development does not only mean buildings, but also functional communities, social infrastructure and a real positive impact on the way people live”, concluded Cătălin George Aniculaesei, Managing Partner and CRO Ananda Group.

Through the results obtained, the growth rate and the long-term vision, Ananda Group consolidates its status as a reference developer in the south of the Capital, with an active role in improving housing standards and investment in the medium residential segment.



About the Developer Ananda



The group of companies Siena Residence, Unik Residence and Ananda Residence, united under the ANANDA brand, has been on the real estate market for 8 years, during which it has delivered over 3,800 homes, in the southern Bucharest - Ilfov region.



The group's fundamental values ​​reflect a deep commitment to integrity, transparency and responsibility, supported by a vision oriented towards balance and harmony, authentic care for the community and a constant focus on wellbeing and inner balance.



A study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research confirms this evolution, showing that the south of the Capital is no longer a peripheral area, but a pole of urban development in full expansion: 55% of respondents would consider purchasing a home in this area, and 54% recognize the high potential for real estate investments due to the excellent quality-price ratio.



*This is a press release