ROLANG organizes the 13th edition of the Romanian language summer school for international students in Sibiu

The ROLANG Summer School provides immersive courses designed to accelerate fluency in Romanian for learners of all levels. The 13th edition of ROLANG Summer School on the Romanian language will be held from July 27th to August 7th, 2026, in Sibiu, in partnership with the German Cultural Center in Sibiu.

Students will delve into the excitement of learning Romanian in the charming city of Sibiu, where a blend of history, culture, and modernity awaits. Once the heart of the Transylvanian Saxons, Sibiu's old town earned recognition as "Europe's 8th most idyllic place to live" by Forbes and was honored as a European Capital of Culture alongside Luxembourg in 2007.



Sibiu captivates with its medieval architecture, cultural richness, and lively student atmosphere. Students can delve into the city's historic core, explore museums and cultural sites, and savor its diverse cuisine. The summer school also offers a chance to connect with people worldwide, as classes are international, drawing students from diverse backgrounds and countries.



Whether the students are beginner or advanced, the ROLANG teachers will help them develop their skills in a supportive and enjoyable learning environment. The courses prioritize communicative learning, offering ample opportunities for students to practice speaking, listening, reading, and writing while immersing themselves in Romanian language and culture.



The program includes morning sessions (30 hours of class courses for A1, A2, B1, and B2 levels) and afternoon activities (conversation lessons, museum visits, film screenings, concerts, guided tour of Sibiu city center, lectures on Romanian history and cultural integration, and social gatherings).



Participants must be at least 18 years old to join the program. Classroom sessions are tailored to real-life scenarios and include role-playing, discussions, vocabulary, and grammar exercises.



Upon completion of the course, students will undergo an assessment and receive a certificate indicating their proficiency level in Romanian.



During the summer school program, students will have the opportunity to:

Study the Romanian language in small, interactive classes with experienced teachers;

Participate in a range of cultural activities, excursions, and outdoor activities, including visits to local museums, historical sites, and cultural events;

Experience life in the vibrant city of Sibiu, one of the most beautiful cities in Romania;

Meet other students from around the world and make new friends while learning the Romanian language;

Improve their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in Romanian.

For more information, or to enroll in the Summer School, please register at the following link: https://rolang.ro/romanian-summer-school



About ROLANG School



Since 2009, ROLANG School has been dedicated to helping students from around the world connect with the Romanian language, culture, and traditions. Located in the heart of Bucharest, it provides a welcoming and interactive learning environment where mastering Romanian feels natural and enjoyable.



ROLANG offers a wide range of language programs, including group courses for all proficiency levels, personalized one-on-one tutoring, summer school sessions, online courses, and specialized programs in Romanian for business, citizenship, and tourism. The school also focuses on cultural immersion and operates its own publishing house, producing educational materials such as the Learn Romanian textbooks and Romanian Verbs book.



As a multi-award-winning institution, ROLANG has received international recognition, including the Language School of the Year award (2017, 2018, 2019) from iStudy Global Awards (UK), the Top 100 of Romania trophy (2022), the Golden Company Award (2023), and the International Linguistic Education award at the European Business Leaders Summit (2024).



In 2022, ROLANG became the first language center in Romania to offer internationally recognized teacher training programs: EUROLTA (European Certificate in Language Teaching to Adults) and “Romanian Language Mastery: Empowering Instructors”.



