More MPs resign from Romania's far-right party POT

The number of MPs who resigned, announced their imminent resignation, or were expelled from the far-right party POT in Romania reached 17 out of an initial number of 31 (24 deputies and 7 senators), according to Hotnews.ro.

After five (of seven) POT senators resign at the closest Senate meeting, the party will no longer have a caucus in the upper chamber of the Romanian Parliament. It still has 14 deputies, four more needed for forming a caucus in the lower chamber.

Out of the 17 who left the party, one joined the Liberal Party (PNL), but the others did not express any particular plan.

The Party of Young People (POT) won an unexpected number of seats in the parliamentary elections last year on December 1. It is now part of the informal right-wing coalition formed by AUR, SOS, and POT.

POT's president, Anamaria Gavrila, was one of the two potential replacements for banned far-right politician Calin Georgescu for the presidential elections.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)