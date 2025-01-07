Survey: Romanians’ trust in Russia falls to minimum, 11 times less than in EU
Romanians' trust in Russia, following last year's presidential elections, is at an absolute minimum since INSCOP began measuring trust in countries—only 5.9%, which is 11 times less than trust in the EU and three times less than trust in Russia in January 2022, according to data from a new survey that will soon be published.
The data was announced by Remus Ioan Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research survey house. A political scientist, Ștefureac said that the results counter the findings of another survey announced by Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, which placed pro-Russian far-right politician Calin Georgescu in first place in terms of confidence, with over 40%.
“In reality, Romanians' pro-European attitude has strengthened compared to three years ago. I'm referring to Romanians' attitudes measured by INSCOP Research after the failed 2024 presidential elections,” Ștefureac said.
He clarified that a new INSCOP survey, conducted with the support of NGO Funky Citizens, will soon be released, indicating that trust in Russia among Romanians has reached an absolute low—only 5.9%.
Georgescu's sudden rise on the Romanian political scene following the now-annulled presidential elections led many commentators to say that Romanians' pro-EU sentiment has been deeply affected. However, Ștefureac argues that the two should not be confounded.
“The main divide is not about pro-EU vs. pro-Russia. The real issues are others—admittedly complex and challenging—but they are more connected to the economy, enlightened patriotism, and the genuine modernization of the country,” he explained.
