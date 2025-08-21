Politics

Romanian president plans US visit early 2026 focused on economic ties

21 August 2025

Romanian president Nicușor Dan confirmed on August 20 that he is likely to pay an official visit to the United States early next year, provided preparations proceed as planned. 

A few days ago, foreign minister Oana Țoiu said that president Dan is expected to visit the United States and meet with president Donald Trump in the first quarter of 2026. Speaking on TVR Info, Țoiu said preparations for the visit are already underway, with her upcoming trip to Chicago on September 20 focused in part on laying the groundwork for the meeting.

“Probably early next year, if everything goes according to plan,” Dan told reporters during a visit to Roșia Montană, as cited by local outlet Unirea and Hotnews.ro.

The president stressed that the agenda should be built around tangible deliverables, particularly in economic cooperation. 

“It is very important for us to have more foreign investors in Romania and obviously American companies in technology, in the energy sector, it is very important to have them,” he said.

Dan added that the visit should be preceded by a series of preparatory steps to ensure concrete results. 

The prospect of a US trip comes amid heightened transatlantic consultations on Ukraine and regional security.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

