US reaffirms commitment to Romania after announcing troop reduction

The United States remains committed to Romania as a trusted NATO ally and strategic partner, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Wednesday, October 29, following Washington's decision to reduce its troop presence in the country. Defense minister Ionuț Moșteanu noted that around 800 US troops will be pulled back primarily from the Mihail Kogălniceanu base, while the teams at Deveselu and Câmpia Turzii remain unchanged.

In a statement posted on X, Matthew Whitaker noted Romania's growing role within NATO and its close cooperation with the United States.

"Across NATO, Allies like Romania are demonstrating increased capability and responsibility. During 20 plus years as a NATO Ally, Romania has consistently partnered with the United States to meet our common defense objectives. That partnership remains stronger than ever," reads the message.

"The United States remains committed to Romania - as a trusted NATO Ally, a vital strategic partner, and a driving force for security in Europe. Our strong presence in and enduring commitment to Europe remains steadfast, including support for Eastern Sentry."

Meanwhile, president Donald Trump also had a short response when asked by a journalist about the thinking behind reducing troops in Romania, Digi24 reported. The American leader said, "You'd have to ask. I mean, I can tell you about it, but it's not very significant, it's not a big deal."

The US Department of War said in an official announcement that the Army unit rotation in Europe is not an American withdrawal from the region "or a signal of lessened commitment to NATO and Article 5," but rather "a positive sign of increased European capability and responsibility. "

"The US maintains a robust presence throughout the European Theater, and maintains the ability to array forces and capabilities to meet objectives in the Theater and support U.S. priorities, including President Trump's commitment to defend NATO allies," reads the statement.

In a separate reaction, US Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said they "oppose the decision not to maintain the rotational US brigade in Romania and the Pentagon's process for its ongoing force posture review that may result in further drawdowns of US forces from Eastern Europe."

"Romania has been a strong ally, making major investments to host US forces and modernize the infrastructure that supports them. Romania has spent over 2% of GDP on its military for many years and has pledged to achieve 5% of GDP. These investments, alongside their contributions to NATO's eastern defenses and Black Sea security, underscore Romania's central role in the Alliance's security. Notably, since 2016, Romania has hosted a US Aegis Ashore missile defense detachment, accepting substantial political, military, and economic risk to field systems designed primarily for the defense of NATO allies rather than its own territory," reads the press release.

They also said that this decision "sends the wrong signal to Russia at the very moment president Trump is applying pressure to force Vladimir Putin to come to the table to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine."

Following the United States' decision, roughly 1,000 soldiers will remain in Romania, according to official figures presented by defense minister Ionuț Moșteanu.

