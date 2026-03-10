Griffon vultures return to Romania after 70 years as part of long-term reintroduction program

Twenty-five griffon vultures have arrived in Romania and were placed in an acclimatization aviary near the commune of Rucăr in Argeș county, marking the start of a long-term effort to reintroduce the species in the Făgăraș Mountains. The project represents the first attempt to restore the species in Romania after more than 70 years of absence.

The birds are the first group brought under a reintroduction program developed by the Conservation Carpathia Foundation. The initiative also involves the Milvus Group Association and a local consortium including the municipalities of Lerești, Rucăr, and Valea Mare Pravăț, as well as the Argeș Veterinary and Food Safety Directorate.

The vultures were transported from Spain in cooperation with the Vulture Conservation Foundation, one of Europe’s most experienced organizations in vulture conservation and reintroduction. The young birds are expected to form the core of a future stable population in the Făgăraș Mountains.

The species disappeared from Romania in the mid-20th century, largely due to the use of poisoned bait intended for predators such as wolves and bears, which often killed vultures as collateral victims, Conservation Carpathia explained. Direct persecution also contributed to the decline, as the birds were frequently hunted because they were perceived as harmful.

Conservationists say the return of the griffon vulture restores an important ecological role. As scavengers that feed exclusively on carcasses, the birds help remove dead animals quickly from the environment, reducing the risk of disease and contributing to a healthier ecosystem.

“The return of the griffon vulture to Romania does not only mean bringing back a species that disappeared more than 70 years ago, but also the return of an essential ally for the health of nature. It is a concrete step toward rebuilding a functional landscape where nature and local communities coexist and support each other. This stage confirms that restoring nature becomes possible when there are strong partnerships and long-term commitment,” said Barbara and Christoph Promberger, executive directors of the Conservation Carpathia Foundation.

After arriving in Romania, the birds were examined by specialized veterinarians to ensure they were unharmed by transport. Each individual was fitted with an identification ring before being transferred to the acclimatization aviary.

The enclosure, located at about 1,150 meters altitude near Rucăr, measures around 160 sqm and stands six meters high. It provides a controlled environment where the birds can adapt to their new surroundings before release.

The acclimatization period is expected to last around six months, during which the project team will monitor the birds’ behavior, feeding patterns, and adaptation to the habitat.

Once released, the vultures will be tracked using transmitters to monitor their movements and integration into the wild. Feeding during the acclimatization stage is carried out through specially designed openings to prevent the birds from associating humans with food.

The project also includes cooperation with local communities. The Conservation Carpathia Foundation plans to open a new visitor center dedicated to vulture species, called “Casa Vulturului” (House of the Vulture), in the commune of Valea Mare Pravăț. The center will complement existing nature education facilities in the area and aims to support nature tourism and local development.

The griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus) is a large scavenger bird with a wingspan of up to 2.8 meters and a weight of up to 11 kilograms. Its presence typically indicates large, functional ecosystems with abundant open landscapes.

The Conservation Carpathia Foundation is the largest private nature conservation initiative in Europe, focused on restoring ecosystems in the Southern Carpathians. Since 2009, the Romanian foundation has protected more than 28,000 hectares of forests and alpine pastures, planted over 4.5 million trees on nearly 2,000 hectares of degraded land, and created a 78,000-hectare area where sport and trophy hunting are banned. It is also supporting local communities through education and sustainable development projects.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: Conservation Carpathia Foundation)