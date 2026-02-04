North Bucharest Investments | The Rise of a Premium Market: Delivered Projects, Selective Demand, Sophisticated Capital

Partner Content

This evolution signals a clear structural shift: demand is now focused on fully delivered projects with tangible value, located in areas of strong urban relevance and long-term appreciation potential. In this context, the beginning of the year confirms sustained interest in the premium-luxury segment, within a market where qualified demand consistently exceeds available supply.

A benchmark of this maturation is BHB Avenue, developed by BHB Properties — one of the few fully completed premium projects, with all facilities delivered and operational, located in the new downtown of northern Bucharest, in the Fabrica de Glucoză area.



Delivered ahead of schedule following a total investment of €35 million, the project goes beyond the traditional residential paradigm, positioning itself as an exclusive urban lifestyle destination as well as a mature investment product. An 18-meter indoor swimming pool with spa area, premium fitness center, sauna and jacuzzi, urban gardens, concierge services, four dedicated elevators serving 116 apartments, underground parking, and a lobby exceeding seven meters in height define a residential experience aligned with international standards.

“For BHB Properties, Fabrica de Glucoză is not a speculative area, but a strategic choice that has already proven its value. We built in a zone that concentrates infrastructure, capital, and a highly defined client profile,” says Ibrahim Bahbahani, BHB Properties.

“BHB Avenue was designed as a finished product, fully delivered, for a segment that understands the value of time and certainty. We address investors and buyers seeking capital preservation, predictable returns, and real appreciation potential — not exposure to risk. True luxury begins where uncertainty ends.”

From an investment perspective, BHB Avenue is conceived as a premium residential asset with multiple performance drivers: recurring rental income from a corporate and expat tenant base, value growth potential in an area with limited comparable supply, and high resale liquidity — all supported by the security of a fully delivered tangible asset.



Its positioning in the new northern downtown, proximity to business hubs, and solid urban infrastructure strengthen the project’s appeal for both yield-focused investors and those prioritizing long-term capital preservation and growth.

“In premium real estate, decisions are no longer driven by macroeconomic noise, but by investment architecture,” explains Vlad Musteata, Founder & CEO, North Bucharest Investments. “BHB Avenue checks the boxes we see in mature markets: full delivery, real rental demand, urban-relevant location, and a product that can be held or strategically monetized. These are the investments that perform over time.”

The premium segment continues to attract high-net-worth clients and investors oriented toward stability, discretion, and long-term value. Interest remains concentrated on completed, well-positioned projects that offer predictability and a clear living standard, regardless of economic or political context.



Through delivery, positioning, and vision, BHB Avenue confirms the direction of a mature premium market — one where exclusivity is defined by proven quality, sustainable returns, and strategic decisions, not promises.



*This is a partner content.