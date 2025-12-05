Austria reaffirms support for Romania’s OECD bid as leaders talk economic, security challenges

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan and Austrian chancellor Christian Stocker met in Vienna for talks focused on economic cooperation, regional security, and Romania’s path toward joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), with Austria reaffirming its full support for the bid.

In a joint press conference on Thursday, December 4, chancellor Stocker described Bolojan’s visit as a strong signal of the “friendship and reliability” underpinning bilateral relations. He highlighted Austria’s position as the second-largest foreign investor in Romania, noting that more than 1,300 Austrian companies operate in the country and continue to reinvest profits.

Stocker also praised the Romanian community in Austria for its contribution to the local economy and social fabric, calling it an important link between the two states.

“Against the backdrop of this economic cooperation, I want to assure you, Ilie, that Austria explicitly supports Romania’s accession to the OECD, and we will continue and expand our cooperation,” the Austrian official said.

He also noted that both countries confront economic pressures, including high energy prices. Thus, he mentioned the importance of European-level solutions and pointed to the Neptun Deep offshore gas project, where OMV Petrom plays a leading role, as essential for strengthening Europe’s energy security.

Further on, Stocker also stressed that Vienna and Bucharest remain aligned in backing Ukraine, insisting that any future peace agreement must involve Kyiv directly and must not be imposed from the outside.

“We must also intensify our cooperation in the bureaucratic field, to achieve better laws and eliminate those regulations that weaken us in economic competition. Our companies must be able to rely on policies focused on growth rather than on fulfilling unnecessary conditions. Effective measures are also needed to combat climate change in a globalized world,” Christian Stocker stated.

“We want to develop a global capital market, and in the area of migration, Ilie, I would like to thank you very much for Romania’s contribution to protecting the European Union’s external borders and combating illegal migration. This is reflected in the significantly reduced number of asylum applicants.”

In turn, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said the discussions demonstrated the two governments’ determination to inject “new momentum” into political and economic cooperation.

He noted that Austrian companies in Romania provide more than 100,000 jobs and that bilateral trade reached around EUR 6 billion last year. Despite a decade of growth amounting to more than 60% in investment and trade, Bolojan said there remains “significant untapped potential,” which he plans to explore further alongside Stocker in meetings with businesses from both countries.

“The energy sector is an essential area of our economic cooperation, with Austrian companies playing an important role. I discussed with the chancellor how we can improve interconnections in our region in order to ensure a functional European energy market and find solutions to reduce the high prices we are currently facing, so that this market can operate more efficiently. This is an important issue for Romania, and I welcome the chancellor’s openness to working together,” Bolojan said.

The prime minister also highlighted opportunities for joint Romanian-Austrian involvement in future reconstruction efforts in Ukraine through the EU Strategy for the Danube Region.

Further on, Bolojan welcomed Austria’s continued backing for OECD accession and pointed to broader cooperation in education, culture, research and innovation, including expanding vocational training partnerships.

He also underscored the importance of the Romanian community in Austria, which is now the second-largest foreign resident group, calling it a “pillar” of the bilateral relationship and advocating further support for Romanian-language education abroad.

On European security, both leaders discussed developments in the Black Sea region, the need to secure a “just peace” for Ukraine, and the importance of accelerating EU enlargement, including opening negotiations with Moldova and progressing with Ukraine and the Western Balkans. They also reviewed negotiations on the EU’s next budget, stressing adequate financing for cohesion, agriculture, and competitiveness.

Ilie Bolojan invited chancellor Stocker to visit Bucharest next year to continue the talks.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)