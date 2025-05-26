Nicușor Dan officially takes office as president of Romania, begins term with call for reform

Video

Nicuşor Dan, the former mayor of Bucharest, was officially sworn in as Romania’s new president on Monday, May 26, during a joint session of Parliament, marking the start of his mandate. The solemn ceremony was attended by former presidents Traian Băsescu and Emil Constantinescu, Princess Margareta, Patriarch Daniel, government officials, diplomatic representatives, institutional leaders, and political figures.

During the Parliament session, the president of the Constitutional Court, Marian Enache, formally presented the court’s decision validating Nicuşor Dan’s electoral win. Then, the president-elect took the oath of office and delivered his first speech as president, in which he outlined the main directions and priorities for the coming years, calling for reform and unity.

Nicuşor Dan began his speech by thanking Romanians for their civic involvement during the presidential elections.

“I thank you for the impressive debate you’ve had in recent weeks, regardless of the cause you supported,” he said. “People have spoken out, showing they care about the direction Romania is heading. Society has shown itself to be alive and strong.”

He stressed that Romania needs “fundamental change within the limits of the rule of law” and urged citizens to stay engaged. “I invite you to continue being involved with the full social force you have already demonstrated, to put pressure on the Romanian state to reform,” he said. “I assure you I will be a president open to the voice of society.”

Further on, Dan outlined the country’s immediate and long-term priorities, warning that Romania currently faces a serious deficit problem.

“We are spending more than we can afford. It is in the national interest for Romania to have a government backed by a parliamentary majority. It is in the national interest for this coalition to carry out the fiscal reforms Romania needs and to send messages of stability,” he said.

He called on political parties to “act in the national interest,” emphasizing that “this is not about the past, it is about Romania’s immediate future.”

On economic policy, Nicuşor Dan said Romania must tackle large-scale tax evasion, reduce and streamline state spending, adopt a clear economic development strategy, invest in an efficient irrigation system, simplify access to EU funds, and ensure a favorable environment for investors.

Addressing healthcare, he emphasized the need for digitalization, better balance between primary care, outpatient services, and hospitals, and a coherent funding strategy. On education, he called for better pay for teachers, more focus on critical thinking, aligning education with labor market needs, and measures to prevent school dropout.

In the justice system, Dan said prosecutors must focus on high-level corruption, reduce case resolution times, reform the promotion procedures for magistrates, and review the law governing the Constitutional Court. Environmental protection, he added, requires reforms in the authorization and control systems, expansion of the Environmental Guard’s activities, structural reform at Romsilva, and careful management of urban development.

Socially, Dan called for pension reform, stronger local social services, the development of long-term and palliative care systems, improved labor market access for women, and action against domestic violence.

He also highlighted Romania’s foreign policy priorities, calling for the consolidation of the strategic partnership with the United States, active participation in NATO and EU decision-making, and support for Moldova’s European path.

For Romanians abroad, Dan called for more efficient consular services, the creation of a structure to assist those wishing to return home, systematic Romanian language instruction in diaspora communities, and fairer parliamentary representation.

“These are the priorities for the coming years,” Dan concluded. “Romania has hard-working, honest people in the country, in the diaspora, in Moldova and in surrounding territories. It has skilled workers and businesspeople who have proven their value. Together, we must concentrate this energy for the common good and the Romania we all dream of. And with these resources, together, we cannot fail.”

After the oath-taking ceremony at the Parliament, Nicușor Dan went to the presidential Cotroceni Palace, where he was received by outgoing interim president Ilie Bolojan. A formal handover ceremony took place outdoors, after which the two leaders held a private discussion inside the palace.

With the presidential transition complete, Dan’s next key task will be to nominate a new prime minister capable of securing a majority in Parliament. He has repeatedly indicated that his first choice for the role is Ilie Bolojan, but to make an appointment, he must first hold consultations with all parliamentary political parties.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)