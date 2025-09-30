Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu hints at a return to public life

Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu suggested that he will return to public life at some point in the future during an interview on Monday, September 29.

The far-right, pro-Russian politician withdrew from politics in May of this year, after the presidential elections were won by pro-European centrist Nicusor Dan. Back then, Georgescu said he wished to focus his attention on his family and that he would not be part of any political party.

In the most recent interview, however, the former presidential candidate said that “staying silent does not mean withdrawal.”

“The fact that you stay silent for a while does not mean that you have withdrawn. You don’t give up. You see how things stand, you analyze carefully, and you act. There is no other way,” declared Călin Georgescu on the Marius Tucă Show at Gandul.ro.

During the same show, Georgescu spoke about having been betrayed by people very close to him, and that now only a handful of “friends or brave men” are still around him.

“I would like to thank those who betrayed me because they made me stronger. It is very beautiful when things are cleaned up around you and you have only a handful of friends or a handful of brave men, in my case, of whom I am very honored and very proud,” said the former presidential candidate.

On September 16, Călin Georgescu, as well as Horațiu Potra and his mercenaries, were sent to trial by Romania’s General Prosecutor in the case in which they are accused of attempting a coup d’état. Specifically, Georgescu is accused of complicity in the attempted commission of actions against the constitutional order and communication of false information. He was also sent to trial in another case for promoting the cult of war criminals and spreading fascist, legionary, racist, and xenophobic ideas.

Romanian authorities and top officials have recently spoke more about Georgescu's connections to other state actors. During an interview given on Thursday, September 25, Romanian president Nicușor Dan said that Georgescu, who declared no campaign funds in the cancelled 2024 presidential elections, had behind him “a network that included some Romanians with money.” He added that the network’s source can be traced back to Moscow.

Similar to Cǎlin Georgescu, Horațiu Potra, is accused of attempting actions against the constitutional order, but also the violation of the regime of weapons and ammunition, carrying out any operations with pyrotechnic articles without authorization, and public incitement. He was detained in Dubai last week along with two relatives.

