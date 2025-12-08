Who is Ciprian Ciucu, the new general mayor of Bucharest?

Ciprian Ciucu, the Liberal (PNL) mayor of District 6, secured more than 36% of the votes in the December 7, 2025, partial local elections, earning him the position of Bucharest’s new general mayor. The victory marks a significant step in his political career that began 25 years ago and has steadily moved from local administration to national prominence.

Ciprian Ciucu became the 17th general mayor of Bucharest since the 1989 Revolution, according to Digi24. In a Facebook message after his win, he thanked voters and political supporters, promising to work “on the project of my life: a well-put-together Bucharest for the next 10 years.”

Aged 47, Ciucu first entered politics in 2000, working in the Public Relations Department of the Presidency. He later became active in local administration, serving as a local councilor before being elected mayor of District 6 in 2020.

He also served as president of the National Agency of Civil Servants between December 2019 and October 2020. Over the years, he held leadership roles within PNL, including president of PNL Bucharest from July 2021 to February 2023 and, later, first vice president of the party in November 2024.

Ciprian Ciucu holds a degree in political science from SNSPA (1996–2000) and a master’s in Public Policy and European Integration (2000–2001).

The new general mayor’s asset declaration lists two plots of land in Argeș and Ilfov counties, two apartments in Bucharest, and a 2023 Renault, according to Digi24. He and his wife have around EUR 60,000 across various bank accounts and investment funds, as well as two loans due in 2040 and 2028.

In 2024, Ciucu reportedly earned RON 232,192 as District 6 mayor and received about EUR 1,500 in rental income.

The new Liberal mayor’s vision for Bucharest includes a programme centered on urban regeneration, safety and resilience, improved healthcare infrastructure, better mobility, cultural development, social inclusion, and modern governance.

He proposed a regenerated capital that meets European standards, alongside a safer Bucharest with consolidated buildings, better road safety, and a more effective local police. His plans also emphasise resilience through a modernised and efficient heating system and more green spaces across the city.

Ciucu argued that Bucharest cannot progress without a healthier environment, which means rehabilitated or newly built hospitals and concrete measures to reduce pollution. Mobility stands at the core of his agenda, with a promise of predictable, fast public transport supported by dedicated lanes, more radial roads, and numerous small underground parking facilities to ease traffic.

Ciprian Ciucu also highlighted culture as a strategic economic sector, advocating for financially sustainable events as well as targeted investments. His programme also includes commitments to support vulnerable groups - seniors and people with disabilities - and to encourage creativity and economic dynamism by reducing bureaucracy and simplifying the city’s relationship with the business community.

Moreover, he also called for clear administrative reform to better define responsibilities between the Bucharest City Hall and the six district authorities.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)