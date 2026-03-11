Romanian carmaker Dacia unveils Striker model to lead offensive on C segment

Video

Automobile manufacturer Dacia, part of the Renault Group, has unveiled its new compact model, the Striker. The model will compete in the compact segment of station wagons as well as SUVs, but it will not be produced in Romania.

The carmaker, which operates a large factory in Mioveni, southern Romania, designed the Striker to be 4.62m in length, with a two-volume body similar to the Bigster. However, the Striker is not as tall as the latter and has a series of features specific to the wagon segment.

The Striker is Dacia’s latest attempt to establish itself in the compact hatchback segment. It is the longest car in Dacia’s history, and its design includes a highly sloped trunk, giving a strong sporty note.

Among the aesthetic novelties are the new headlights, a horizontal light signature with new vertical lights combined in a T-shape. The same LED lines are found at the rear in the taillights.

The height and ground clearance are lower than those of the Bigster or the Duster. The aesthetic detail on the door is also different from the two.

“Striker embodies Dacia's ambition to make electrified mobility accessible in the C segment. Its disruptive silhouette and strong aerodynamic efficiency reflect a pragmatic engineering approach, focused on real‑world customer needs and everyday usability,” the company said in a press release.

The name comes “from the universal expression meaning ‘to strike’ or ‘to hit the mark,’” and is meant to be bold and impactful.

Dacia said that the Bigster and Striker are complementary models, with distinct personalities but the same DNA. The model will be equipped with the 1.8-liter 155 hp hybrid engine and the 4x4 electric engine from the Bigster, plus the remaining LPG engines.

Renault Group CEO Francois Provost previously announced that the Striker will be produced in Turkey, alongside other group models, including the Duster that carries the Renault badge. The car will be sold at a price “lower than EUR 25,000.”

First presented in an avant‑première at futuREady during the Strategy Day, Striker will be fully revealed in June. During the same event, Dacia representatives emphasized that the company has one of the highest loyalty rates in Europe, with over 70% of Dacia owners returning to the brand when renewing their vehicle, plus another 10% choosing Renault.

For the future, Dacia confirmed that the next-generation Sandero will offer a full range of multi-energy engines, making the new RGEP platform announced rational.

(Photo source: Media.Dacia.com)