Update: Romanian president Nicușor Dan welcomed Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest at around 1:30 PM on Thursday. After the short welcoming ceremony, the two officials continued their meeting with private discussions.

Initial story: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to Romania today, March 12, for talks with Romanian leader Nicușor Dan and prime minister Ilie Bolojan. The meetings will focus on security developments, Romania’s support for Ukraine, and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The visit takes place shortly after the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

According to the Romanian presidency, Zelensky will be received by Dan at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, where the two leaders will hold high-level bilateral consultations.

The agenda includes strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and developing partnerships in sectors such as energy and defense industries. The talks will also address connectivity projects, cross-border cooperation, and Romania’s role in the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

“The two heads of state will also exchange views on current issues, such as the European Union’s enlargement process, transatlantic relations, the security situation in the Black Sea region, and the latest regional and global developments,” the Romanian Presidency announced.

Romania’s president is also expected to raise the issue of protecting the rights of the Romanian minority in Ukraine, including access to education in their native language.

During the visit, Volodymyr Zelensky will also meet prime minister Ilie Bolojan at Victoria Palace, where discussions will focus on bilateral cooperation and European-level initiatives, the government said.

The visit marks Zelensky’s return to Romania after his first official trip to the country since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. On October 10, 2023, the Ukrainian leader was received at Cotroceni Palace by then-president Klaus Iohannis.

(Photo source: screenshot from Nicusor Dan's Facebook video)