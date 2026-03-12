Politics
Video

Update: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Romania for high-level talks on security, cooperation

12 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Update: Romanian president Nicușor Dan welcomed Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest at around 1:30 PM on Thursday. After the short welcoming ceremony, the two officials continued their meeting with private discussions.

Initial story: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to Romania today, March 12, for talks with Romanian leader Nicușor Dan and prime minister Ilie Bolojan. The meetings will focus on security developments, Romania’s support for Ukraine, and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The visit takes place shortly after the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

According to the Romanian presidency, Zelensky will be received by Dan at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, where the two leaders will hold high-level bilateral consultations.

The agenda includes strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and developing partnerships in sectors such as energy and defense industries. The talks will also address connectivity projects, cross-border cooperation, and Romania’s role in the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

“The two heads of state will also exchange views on current issues, such as the European Union’s enlargement process, transatlantic relations, the security situation in the Black Sea region, and the latest regional and global developments,” the Romanian Presidency announced.

Romania’s president is also expected to raise the issue of protecting the rights of the Romanian minority in Ukraine, including access to education in their native language.

During the visit, Volodymyr Zelensky will also meet prime minister Ilie Bolojan at Victoria Palace, where discussions will focus on bilateral cooperation and European-level initiatives, the government said.

The visit marks Zelensky’s return to Romania after his first official trip to the country since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. On October 10, 2023, the Ukrainian leader was received at Cotroceni Palace by then-president Klaus Iohannis.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Nicusor Dan's Facebook video)

Normal
Politics
Video

Update: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Romania for high-level talks on security, cooperation

12 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Update: Romanian president Nicușor Dan welcomed Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest at around 1:30 PM on Thursday. After the short welcoming ceremony, the two officials continued their meeting with private discussions.

Initial story: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to Romania today, March 12, for talks with Romanian leader Nicușor Dan and prime minister Ilie Bolojan. The meetings will focus on security developments, Romania’s support for Ukraine, and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The visit takes place shortly after the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

According to the Romanian presidency, Zelensky will be received by Dan at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, where the two leaders will hold high-level bilateral consultations.

The agenda includes strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and developing partnerships in sectors such as energy and defense industries. The talks will also address connectivity projects, cross-border cooperation, and Romania’s role in the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

“The two heads of state will also exchange views on current issues, such as the European Union’s enlargement process, transatlantic relations, the security situation in the Black Sea region, and the latest regional and global developments,” the Romanian Presidency announced.

Romania’s president is also expected to raise the issue of protecting the rights of the Romanian minority in Ukraine, including access to education in their native language.

During the visit, Volodymyr Zelensky will also meet prime minister Ilie Bolojan at Victoria Palace, where discussions will focus on bilateral cooperation and European-level initiatives, the government said.

The visit marks Zelensky’s return to Romania after his first official trip to the country since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. On October 10, 2023, the Ukrainian leader was received at Cotroceni Palace by then-president Klaus Iohannis.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Nicusor Dan's Facebook video)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 March 2026
Politics
Survey: Majority of Romanians think govt should maintain balance between EU and US
12 March 2026
Events
Bucharest to host Eurovision Pre-Party in April
12 March 2026
Agriculture
Romania to export a third of its dairy products to China, minister says
12 March 2026
Real Estate
Romanian developer One United Properties buys land near Nashville for first US project
12 March 2026
Energy
Romania’s OMV Petrom extends Black Sea exposure by entering Han Tervel project
12 March 2026
Transport
Romanian Allview Auto launches 4City urban electric car with 300 km range, drivable from age 16
12 March 2026
Politics
Update: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Romania for high-level talks on security, cooperation
11 March 2026
Energy
Romania to nearly triple its nuclear energy production in the next 10 years, minister says