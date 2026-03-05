Over 60% of purchases in Auchan are made using the loyalty card: MyCLUB Auchan celebrates 5 years and surpasses 2 million active members

News from Companies

The MyCLUB Auchan loyalty program marks this spring five years since its launch, consolidating its position as one of the most powerful loyalty programs in Romanian retail. Today, over 60% of all daily purchases made in Auchan stores are completed using the loyalty card, while the MyCLUB community has surpassed 2 million active members.

The total value of benefits, including discounts, cashback, and loyalty vouchers granted to MyCLUB Auchan members over the past five years, exceeds 500 million lei. This amount represents an investment aimed at protecting customers’ purchasing power and strengthening long-term relationships with them.



Every week, around 500 promotions are available exclusively to MyCLUB members, offering additional benefits to those who use the loyalty card. On average, each MyCLUB member saves approximately 120 lei per year by using the loyalty card, while savings increase significantly for the most loyal customers. The most active members of the program have saved an average of around 585 lei per year.



In 2025 alone, more than 3 million loyalty vouchers were generated for future purchases. The card can be used in all Auchan stores, and on auchan.ro, over 80% of orders are placed using it.



Retailer data shows that, on average, a MyCLUB Auchan member uses the loyalty card nearly 40 times per year. The day with the highest number of card scans in the history of the program was December 5, 2025, when customers were preparing for Saint Nicholas Day. The largest transaction recorded through the program reached 91,000 lei, made in the context of organizing a family celebration.



What MyCLUB members buy



MyCLUB members have highly diverse shopping baskets, reflecting different lifestyles and preferences. However, several product categories stand out due to their popularity. Auchan’s sourdough artisan bread and bakery products rank first among the most frequently purchased items. Fruit also plays an important role in customers’ baskets, with bananas being the most frequently purchased product in this category.



What truly distinguishes loyal MyCLUB Auchan members, however, is their curiosity and openness to new products. Customers with the longest history in the program are often the first to explore and adopt new items, whether we are talking about newly introduced exotic fruits, trending products, or seasonal launches.



To celebrate five years since the launch of the MyCLUB Auchan program, between March 4 and March 24, customers have access to discounts of up to 50%, special online offers, free delivery, and a KitchenAid collectibles campaign offering up to 60% discounts on selected products.



Members also benefit from exclusive advantages such as:

extra bonuses for recycling packaging marked with the SGR symbol

discounts on the first shopping session using the Scan&Go feature in the Auchan app

special offers from multiple partners available in the MyCLUB Extra section

In addition, between March 4 and March 24, the raffle “5 Years of MyCLUB Auchan Loyalty” rewards purchases of at least 200 lei made using the MyCLUB card with 555 prizes, including: reimbursement of the value of purchases made with the MyCLUB card for five years, 1,000 lei vouchers and vouchers for Auchan private label products

Benefits for MyCLUB Auchan members



Among the most appreciated benefits are personalized offers and cashback credited to the loyalty card when it is scanned at checkout. Exclusive discounts, thematic campaigns, seasonal offers, and bonus vouchers awarded through initiatives such as SGR packaging recycling campaigns and other sustainability initiatives complete a comprehensive ecosystem of benefits designed to respond both to customers’ everyday needs and to special moments in their lives.



The digital experience continues to gain traction: half of the members already use the digital version of the card, while the mobile app has become an important touchpoint between Auchan and its customers. The app provides users with instant access to vouchers, cashback balance tracking, personalized offers, collectible campaign stamps, as well as the Scan&Go service dedicated to members.



The MyCLUB Auchan anniversary takes place in a special context: in 2026, Auchan celebrates 20 years of presence in Romania. Over these two decades, the retailer has continuously evolved, investing in modern store formats, digitalization, and solutions designed to protect customers’ purchasing power.



In this anniversary year, Auchan reaffirms its commitment to further developing its loyalty program, introducing new features and benefits adapted to the behavior of an increasingly digital and efficiency-oriented generation of consumers.



