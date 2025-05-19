Who is Nicușor Dan, the new president vowing to keep Romania on its European path?

Nicușor Dan, a mathematician and civic activist turned politician and mayor of Bucharest, made history by becoming Romania's new president as an independent candidate , securing 53.6% of the vote in a landmark election. His victory over far-right contender George Simion signals a renewed commitment among Romanian voters to keep the country firmly anchored in European values and away from ultranationalist, isolationist ideologies.

Born in 1969 in Făgăraș, Brașov county, Nicușor Dan demonstrated exceptional talent in mathematics from a young age, earning gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad in 1987 and 1988. He pursued higher education in mathematics at the University of Bucharest and later at the École Normale Supérieure in Paris, culminating in a Ph.D. from Université Sorbonne Paris Nord in 1998.

Despite a promising academic career, Dan's passion extended beyond numbers and formulas. While living in Paris, he organized meetings with Romanian students, discussing how to support their homeland's development and democratic progress. His return to Romania in 1998 marked the start of his commitment to civic activism and public service.

Upon returning to Romania, Nicușor Dan became a prominent civic activist, founding the "Save Bucharest" Association to combat illegal real estate developments and preserve the city's architectural heritage. His efforts led to numerous legal battles with local authorities and developers.

His transition into politics began with his 2012 independent candidacy for the City Hall of Bucharest. In 2015, he founded the Save Bucharest Union (USB), which evolved into the Save Romania Union (USR), a political party focused on anti-corruption and transparency. However, he resigned from USR in 2017 due to internal disagreements.

In 2020, with the support of a united center-right coalition, Nicușor Dan won the mayoralty of Bucharest. He was re-elected in 2024 with over 47% of the votes and successfully backed a referendum for better financial and urban planning for the capital.

Throughout his career, Dan has championed institutional reform, good governance, and closer ties with the European Union and NATO. His presidential campaign, held under the motto 'Honest Romania,' emphasized these priorities, appealing to a broad base of voters eager for a steady hand to guide Romania's democratic and European integration.

He also pledged to continue the support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, which he sees as a key pillar to keeping Romania safe from Russia's threat.

As president, Nicușor Dan faces the challenge of uniting a politically divided nation and implementing reforms that will sustain Romania's place within the European family and bring its economy back on track.

His presidential campaign program includes measures for political and economic reform, as well as for further development of the healthcare, educational, judicial, or environmental segments.

His vision for the Romanian economy, for example, includes the digitalization of tax agency ANAF and combating large-scale tax evasion, depoliticization of state-owned companies, reducing public spending, development of the agro-industrial sector, simplifying access to European funds, and ensuring a favorable framework for private investments. He also promises to fight corruption and improve the healthcare system through digitalization and balanced development between rural and urban communities.

Fluent in English and French, he currently lives in Bucharest with his partner of 15 years, Mirabela, and their two children.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Codrin Unici)