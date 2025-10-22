Pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu demands dismissal of Romanian defense minister, military commanders

Far-right and pro-Russian former presidential candidate and leading figure of the “sovereignist” bloc, Călin Georgescu, demanded the dismissal of the current defense minister and the Romanian military commanders who oversaw the mobilization of reservists for exercises.

Georgescu, who was present at the District 1 Court in Bucharest on October 21, said the mobilization was a “circus” seen by the United States and “our enemies, who saw our inability to organize militarily at a national level.” The disorderly mobilization process must lead to dismissals, he said, according to Agerpres.

“I believe that the minister of National Defense and all the military commanders of this action must be dismissed immediately. And the judiciary must clarify this act, which I consider to be high treason. Incompetence has negative strategic effects,” Georgescu said.

In response, Romanian defense minister Ionuț Moșteanu stated that “Romania does not need lessons in patriotism from those under the subordination of the Kremlin.”

“I hear today that a man sent to trial for complicity in an attempt to act against constitutional order, for fascist propaganda in the public space, is demanding my resignation, mine and that of the military commanders. This is the same man who said that ‘Romania’s chance is in Russian wisdom’ and that the [NATO] anti-missile shield at Deveselu is a point of shame in terms of diplomacy, [...] who praises a dictator responsible for tens of thousands of deaths now demands ‘honor’ from the Romanian Army. The man who justifies Russia’s aggression dares to speak about treason,” Moșteanu said in a post on Facebook.

The minister went on, saying that “no matter how much some would like us to be isolated and alone, we choose to be part of a free world.” He also argued that Romania’s recent investments in defense bother those who side with Russia’s interests.

Georgescu was sent to trial this summer by the General Prosecutor’s Office, being accused of promoting the cult of persons guilty of committing genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, as well as publicly promoting fascist, legionary, racist, or xenophobic ideas, concepts, or doctrines, in a continuous form. He is also investigated for complicity in an attempted coup.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea and George Calin)