Poll shows isolationists-backed candidate for Bucharest mayor gaining ground

Daniel Băluță, the Social Democrats' (PSD) candidate for the general mayor elections in Bucharest scheduled for December 7, and the independent candidate supported by isolationist party AUR, Anca Alexandrescu, lead in the voting intentions of Bucharest residents, separated by only 0.1% percentage points, according to an opinion poll conducted by the AtlasIntel institute for Hotnews.ro.

Specifically, Băluță is rated at 23.3% of the voting intentions and Alexandrescu at 23.2%.

While Băluță's leading position may not be surprising, Alexandrescu seems to have gained significant ground based on the past polls showing her in fourth place.

The two are followed very closely, at 1.5 pp, by Liberal (PNL) candidate Ciprian Ciucu. Save Romania Union (USR) candidate Cǎtǎlin Drulǎ falls in fourth place with only 15.5% of the voting intentions, down from 18.1% (third place) in another poll conducted by AtlasIntel a couple of weeks ago.

The research was conducted between November 27 and 30, on a sample of 2,964 respondents from Bucharest.

In the AtlasIntel poll two weeks ago, Ciucu led the rankings (19.2%), Băluță (18.6%) was in 2nd place, and Alexandrescu (17.9%) was in 4th place.

