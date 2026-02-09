From €1,615/sqm in Northern Bucharest: Victoria Homes, the Market Opportunity Presented by North Bucharest Investments

News from Companies

Victoria Homes is already positioned as one of the most attractive residential offerings in northern Bucharest, at a time when the supply of new apartments is rapidly shrinking, demand remains strong, and fast-delivery projects with competitive pricing are becoming increasingly rare. In this context, the development is available exclusively through North Bucharest Investments, the company overseeing the entire sales process and providing end-to-end consulting for buyers.

With prices starting at approximately €1,615 per built square meter, a down payment of just 15%, and favorable financing options, Victoria Homes opens a genuine window of opportunity for both end users and investors.



"This is a real opportunity for both segments. We are seeing a clear decline in the availability of new apartments, especially those close to delivery, while demand in the northern area continues to grow. Victoria Homes sits right at this point of balance: fair pricing, excellent connectivity, and the peace that comes with forest proximity. For many buyers, this is the right moment to enter the market," says Adrian Iuga, representative of North Bucharest Investments.

The commercial offer stands out as one of the most competitive in northern Bucharest. Studios start from €84,000, while a double studio of approximately 52 sqm is priced at around €1,615 per built sqm. At the same time, three-room apartments with two bathrooms start from €127,400 + VAT— a threshold rarely seen in this area for new developments.



Another key advantage is the project's genuine diversity: over 36 different apartment layouts, designed to suit various lifestyles, allowing buyers to quickly select the right unit without compromise.



Victoria Homes includes both completed, already inhabited buildings as well as properties currently under construction, enabling either immediate move-in or acquisition with short- to medium-term appreciation potential. Through North Bucharest Investments, buyers benefit from full support: unit selection, mortgage simulations, financial consulting, and management of the entire acquisition process.



The area is undergoing accelerated development, with visible investments in infrastructure and services. The residential complex is located approximately two minutes from Olga Gudynn School, while a new shopping center is currently under development nearby. In addition, the Central Military Hospital Bucharest project brings long-term stability and added attractiveness to the area. The educational component is further strengthened by proximity to American International School of Bucharest and British School of Bucharest, offering families access to a wide range of private and international education options.



At the same time, despite excellent connections to the ring road, highway, and airport, the development offers peace and privacy, being located next to Băneasa Forest — a rare advantage for an urban residential project in northern Bucharest.



With units available now, prices starting from €1,615/sqm, low down payment requirements, and flexible purchasing conditions, Victoria Homes — exclusively represented by North Bucharest Investments — is shaping up to be one of today's smartest residential choices, in a market where genuine opportunities are disappearing fast.



*This is a press release.