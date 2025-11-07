Romanian Social Democrats elect new leadership, only one candidate running for party leader

Representatives of the ruling Social Democratic Party, PSD, gathered for a congress in Bucharest on Friday, November 7, to elect new leadership and to amend the party’s Statute. The only candidate for party leader is Sorin Grindeanu, who held the interim position after Marcel Ciolacu's resignation in May.

In his speech at the congress, Sorin Grindeanu stated that he no longer wants “a reactive, fragile PSD that only responds to attacks.” He also stated that the party must not forget its identity.

“I want a PSD that sets the tone, that has solutions and offers real hope. I no longer want a PSD that is ashamed in front of the Right’s criticism,” he added.

Grindeanu, a close ally of former prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, who has been a party member since 1996, boasted the party’s achievements, naming former leaders in attendance.

“We have Mr. Adrian Năstase, during whose term Romania entered NATO. We have Mr. Mircea Geoană, during whose term Romania entered the European Union. We have Mr. Victor Ponta, during whose term Romania’s economic and social course changed. And we have Mr. Marcel Ciolacu, during whose term Romania entered Schengen,” Grindeanu said.

During the congress, the PSD members unanimously adopted amendments to the party statute. It provides for an increase in the number of leadership positions, that is, five first vice presidents instead of one, and 20 vice presidents.

Moreover, the party decided to erase the term “progressive party” from the statute. Henceforth, PSD promises to promote “national, religious, traditional values,” in a more conservative shift, away from other Social Democratic parties in Europe.

The party congress also served as an opportunity to reshuffle factions inside the leadership structure. Once an influential leader, Paul Stănescu will no longer be part of the future leadership of the Social Democratic Party, after holding the position of secretary general for 6 years. He is replaced by MEP Claudiu Manda, husband of Craiova mayor Olguța Vasilescu.

Also part of the new leadership are Corneliu Ștefan (president of Dâmbovița County Council), Bogdan Ivan (energy minister), Gheorghe Șoldan (president of Suceava County Council), Victor Negrescu (MEP, vice president of European Parliament), and Ionuț Pucheanu (Galati mayor).

Daniel Băluță, PSD candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, took over as head of the party's Bucharest branch from Gabriela Firea, who is now regional vice president for Bucharest-Ilfov.

Former leaders also had comments for the press. Marcel Ciolacu stated before the congress began that he sees a new government coalition without the reformist center-right party, Save Romania Union, or USR. Adrian Năstase, who was jailed in 2014 for corruption, added that president Nicușor Dan disappointed his voters, according to Digi24.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alexandru Nechez)