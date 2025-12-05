Romanian environment minister resists pressures to resign following Prahova water crisis

Environment minister Diana Buzoianu said during an interview on Thursday, December 4, that she will not resign following the interruption of the drinking water supply in several localities in Prahova and Dâmboviţa counties, which has been affecting over 100,000 people, as well as hospitals and schools. She argued that the ministry she heads bears no responsibility for the issue and pointed to local authorities.

The statement comes after Social Democrat (PSD) senator Daniel Zamfir asked that Buzoianu, who is backed by the reformist center-right party Save Romania Union (USR), be dismissed by prime minister Ilie Bolojan. Zamfir, who has long campaigned inside the ruling coalition to have the minister replaced, claimed she was aware of the issues at the Paltinu Dam, which led to the interruption in drinking water, Agerpres reported.

During the interview, the environment minister said senator Zamfir asks for her resignation every week.

“No one is perfect, but in this case, there is no trace of a mistake at the level of the Ministry of the Environment, and the reason there is none is because, in reality, these works should have been managed entirely at the local level,” Diana Buzoianu said, cited by Digi24.

The official noted that the problem is the result of systemic corruption, fostered for over 30 years. In this case, she pointed to one of the institutions she considers responsible for the Prahova water crisis, Exploatare Sistem Zonal Prahova. The company has political backing and is unnecessary, she said.

“In this whole country, water is treated and reaches people through a single operator, whether it is private, owned by the County Council, or the Local Council. Only in Prahova is there a need for two operators. [...] Prahova is the county where one of the highest water prices is paid. One of the reasons is clearly this hybrid system that does not work,” Diana Buzoianu declared.

During the same interview, the minister said that the director of the company Exploatare Sistem Zonal Prahova threatened her from the very first meeting she attended regarding the drinking water crisis.

“There are 100,000 people who were left without water, and he is bragging about the possible political pressure he can exert because he has political backing,” Diana Buzoianu stated.

On Thursday, state-owned authority Romanian Waters said that the distribution of water to household consumers in Prahova county will resume after mandatory safety tests. After priming is completed, the Prahova Public Health Directorate will collect water samples to analyze quality parameters. Reintroduction of water into the Hidro Prahova networks will be carried out only after confirming that the water meets all physiological and bacteriological parameters, according to News.ro.

Over 107,000 people are affected by the lack of drinking water, as well as institutions, schools, and healthcare facilities. Earlier this week, Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations decided to distribute drinking water from the state reserves to the 13 localities in the counties of Prahova and Dâmboviţa.

(Photo source: Diana Buzoianu on Facebook)