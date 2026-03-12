Events

Bucharest to host Eurovision Pre-Party in April

12 March 2026

The Eurovision Pre-Party Bucharest 2026 will take place on April 18 at Arenele Romane in the Romanian capital city, organizers announced. Tickets for the event are already available online.

The concert is part of the traditional series of pre-Eurovision events held each spring ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final. Similar shows are organized in cities such as Oslo, Amsterdam, and London, where artists competing in the contest perform their songs in front of fans and international media.

The Bucharest event will bring together performers from the 2026 Eurovision edition, as well as special guests from the history of the competition, News.ro reported. Fans will have the opportunity to see live some of the artists who will take the Eurovision stage in May, in a show designed to recreate the atmosphere of the contest.

The list of confirmed artists and additional program details will be announced in the coming period.

Alexandra Căpitănescu will represent Romania at the 2026 Eurovision with the song Choke Me.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/EMAGIC)

