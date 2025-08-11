Romanian president Nicușor Dan makes private trip to Moldova, attends festival with Maia Sandu

Romanian president Nicușor Dan made a private visit to the Republic of Moldova this past weekend, where he joined Moldovan leader Maia Sandu at the Wolves Festival/Festivalul Lupilor in the Orheiul Vechi Nature Reserve. Photos posted on social media showed the two heads of state mingling with participants in a relaxed, informal setting.

This was Dan’s second trip to Moldova since taking office, following his first visit on June 10, shortly after his inauguration. This time, the visit was not announced in advance by the presidential offices in either Bucharest or Chișinău.

After the festival, Maia Sandu wrote on Facebook: “How beautiful August is in Moldova! I spent a pleasant and energizing weekend alongside the president of Romania, Nicușor Dan, who was here with his family. Together, we attended several events in Orheiul Vechi, Sipoteni, Mașcăuți, and Ciuciuleni – places with welcoming people, proud of their traditions, of everything they have inherited and everything they create.”

In his turn, the Romanian president also confirmed the visit on social media, saying, “Orheiul Vechi echoed with folk music at this weekend’s Festivalul Lupilor! Thank you to the people of Moldova for the warm welcome!”

Organizers of the Wolves Festival also expressed their gratitude on Facebook, thanking both leaders for their visit and their support for the culture and traditions shared by the two countries.

On Sunday, August 10, the Romanian president shared images from a nature hike with his partner, Mirabela, and their two children.

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)