Russia defends Romanian far-right politician Calin Georgescu

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday, March 4, that Brussels is waging war on those European leaders who openly support US president Donald Trump, including Romanian far-right politician Calin Georgescu, according to G4media.ro.

Citing "information available to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Services,” SVR claims that "the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who played a major role in invalidating the results of the first round of the presidential elections in Romania at the end of 2024, has called on the current authorities in Bucharest not to allow Georgescu to participate in the repeat of the elections in May this year."

SVR also claims that von der Leyen threatened to restrict Romania's access to EU funds if the representative of the "non-systemic force" continued to participate in the electoral campaign.

Calin Georgescu, the pro-Russian far-right politician who won the first round of the annulled presidential elections in November 2024, is currently being investigated for the alleged fraudulent presidential campaign and plans for a coup d'etat organized in coordination with paramilitary far-right groups.

Romania's Foreign Ministry rejected SVR's claims in a press release as “ridiculous and inappropriate."

Also, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said Russia's comment is “intolerable."

"The fact that a Russian secret service positions itself on decisions taken by Romanian authorities is intolerable! Russia cannot tell Romanian authorities who to investigate and who not to investigate. Russia cannot dictate who Romanians should elect and who not to elect," Marcel Ciolacu said in a statement on Facebook.

The other European leaders persecuted by the European Union, according to SVP, are Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico.

“Brussels is extremely concerned that the new US leader could weaken the European globalist superstructure and is relying on nationally oriented conservative leaders,” the Russian intelligence services claim.

The SVR emphasized that the European Union's leadership is behind the decision to bring charges against Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu.

In turn, Romania's Foreign Ministry argued that SVP's allegations “are part of Russia's efforts to build a narrative addressed to its own public, given that Russia does not have a free debate space or free elections.”

It further stated that, in Russia, any opposition is imprisoned or assassinated. Criticisms of the EU or Romania also have the role of distracting attention from these realities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)