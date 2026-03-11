Romania to host US refueling aircraft and military equipment, president says after Defense Council meeting

US refueling aircraft, monitoring systems, and satellite communication equipment could be temporarily deployed to Romania, president Nicușor Dan announced after discussions in the country’s Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) on Wednesday, March 11. He said the equipment is defensive and will strengthen Romania’s security.

“The third item (e.n. on the CSAT meeting agenda) concerned the temporary deployment of US forces and equipment in Romania, including refueling aircraft, monitoring systems, and satellite communication equipment. I emphasize that these are defensive systems, they are not equipped with weapons,” president Dan told the media.

According to the president, the deployment would take place under Romania’s strategic partnership with the United States and in coordination with NATO allies.

The measure still requires approval from Romania’s Parliament. Dan said a request has already been sent to lawmakers, and a debate is expected later in the day.

He also sought to reassure the public, saying the equipment is meant to increase national security.

“Romanians have no reason for concern - their country is safe,” the president said.

According to sources at the Presidential Administration cited by Euronews Romania, the Americans are interested in deploying their forces both at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base and at Câmpia Turzii. Around 500 soldiers are expected to arrive in Romania over the next 90 days, along with the equipment.

The discussions in the CSAT come amid the outbreak of war in the Middle East and its gradual expansion toward Europe’s borders. On Monday, Iran launched a second missile toward Turkey, while earlier an Iranian attack targeted a British military base in Cyprus.

The talks also follow the recent reorganization of the US military presence on NATO’s eastern flank, including in Romania. The adjustment was announced about four months ago by Donald Trump and triggered significant reactions, Biziday.ro noted. Following the restructuring, around 1,000 US troops were withdrawn from Romania, mainly from the combat brigade stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

Previous sources cited by Digi24 said the United States requested the deployment of troops and fighter aircraft at the Mihail Kogălniceanu air base in Constanța County, a strategic NATO facility, amid the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Nicusor Dan's Facebook video)