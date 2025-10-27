Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan challenges Social Democrats to join far-right AUR amid coalition tensions

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan publicly invited the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to "join the far-right AUR" if it continues to oppose the government's reform agenda, escalating tensions within the ruling coalition, Republica.ro reported. The statement came in response to harsh criticism from PSD interim president Sorin Grindeanu over the handling of the magistrates' pensions law and other contentious policies, including local administration reform and the minimum wage increase.

"The government must leave if it refuses negotiations on revising the law [rejected by the Constitutional Court]," Grindeanu said, calling for a new committee to include the High Court (ICCJ) and the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM).

In reply, prime minister Bolojan said he was ready to step down but demanded "real solutions" from his critics.

"I can leave tomorrow, but I expect to be told what the brilliant solutions are that address these issues without bothering a single person," he stated, citing the severe fiscal constraints facing the country.

Bolojan emphasised the need to overhaul the public administration and reduce budgetary inefficiencies. "It is not normal to increase taxes and have the money go to the salaries of a public apparatus that is not justified," he said, warning that Romania is already under significant debt pressure.

"Next year, 3% of Romania's GDP is just the interest we pay. Without loans, we would not have been able to pay salaries. We are paying EUR 11 billion (USD 11.8 billion) in interest. It is not sustainable," the prime minister added.

Despite the internal discord, PSD remains bound by the coalition agreement, which grants the party the prime ministership in the second half of the governing term, ending in April 2027. Any move to challenge the coalition could weaken PSD's political position and strengthen opposition forces such as AUR.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)