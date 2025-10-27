Politics

Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan challenges Social Democrats to join far-right AUR amid coalition tensions

27 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan publicly invited the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to "join the far-right AUR" if it continues to oppose the government's reform agenda, escalating tensions within the ruling coalition, Republica.ro reported. The statement came in response to harsh criticism from PSD interim president Sorin Grindeanu over the handling of the magistrates' pensions law and other contentious policies, including local administration reform and the minimum wage increase.

"The government must leave if it refuses negotiations on revising the law [rejected by the Constitutional Court]," Grindeanu said, calling for a new committee to include the High Court (ICCJ) and the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM).

In reply, prime minister Bolojan said he was ready to step down but demanded "real solutions" from his critics. 

"I can leave tomorrow, but I expect to be told what the brilliant solutions are that address these issues without bothering a single person," he stated, citing the severe fiscal constraints facing the country.

Bolojan emphasised the need to overhaul the public administration and reduce budgetary inefficiencies. "It is not normal to increase taxes and have the money go to the salaries of a public apparatus that is not justified," he said, warning that Romania is already under significant debt pressure.

"Next year, 3% of Romania's GDP is just the interest we pay. Without loans, we would not have been able to pay salaries. We are paying EUR 11 billion (USD 11.8 billion) in interest. It is not sustainable," the prime minister added.

Despite the internal discord, PSD remains bound by the coalition agreement, which grants the party the prime ministership in the second half of the governing term, ending in April 2027. Any move to challenge the coalition could weaken PSD's political position and strengthen opposition forces such as AUR.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan challenges Social Democrats to join far-right AUR amid coalition tensions

27 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan publicly invited the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to "join the far-right AUR" if it continues to oppose the government's reform agenda, escalating tensions within the ruling coalition, Republica.ro reported. The statement came in response to harsh criticism from PSD interim president Sorin Grindeanu over the handling of the magistrates' pensions law and other contentious policies, including local administration reform and the minimum wage increase.

"The government must leave if it refuses negotiations on revising the law [rejected by the Constitutional Court]," Grindeanu said, calling for a new committee to include the High Court (ICCJ) and the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM).

In reply, prime minister Bolojan said he was ready to step down but demanded "real solutions" from his critics. 

"I can leave tomorrow, but I expect to be told what the brilliant solutions are that address these issues without bothering a single person," he stated, citing the severe fiscal constraints facing the country.

Bolojan emphasised the need to overhaul the public administration and reduce budgetary inefficiencies. "It is not normal to increase taxes and have the money go to the salaries of a public apparatus that is not justified," he said, warning that Romania is already under significant debt pressure.

"Next year, 3% of Romania's GDP is just the interest we pay. Without loans, we would not have been able to pay salaries. We are paying EUR 11 billion (USD 11.8 billion) in interest. It is not sustainable," the prime minister added.

Despite the internal discord, PSD remains bound by the coalition agreement, which grants the party the prime ministership in the second half of the governing term, ending in April 2027. Any move to challenge the coalition could weaken PSD's political position and strengthen opposition forces such as AUR.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 October 2025
Brasov
Brașov replaces New Year’s fireworks with laser show to protect animals
27 October 2025
Politics
Social Democrats back District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță in race for Bucharest City Hall
27 October 2025
Culture & History
Stories from readers: Romanian-born author reimagines local myths in 1000-word story ‘The Night of Returning Souls’
27 October 2025
Defense
Romania deploys new F-16 squadron for NATO air policing missions, ministry says
27 October 2025
Politics
Bucharest’s District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu runs for general mayor, poll shows tight race
27 October 2025
Administration
Oradea designated Romania’s Youth Capital 2027
27 October 2025
Politics
Romanian president expects new draft of magistrates’ pensions law within three weeks
27 October 2025
Energy
Lukoil reportedly forced to sell Romanian subsidiary 