“NATO is invested in Romania”: Mark Rutte reaffirms Alliance commitment during Bucharest visit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte tried to calm security worries during his visit to Bucharest, saying the Alliance’s commitment to Romania remains strong, even after recent changes to the US troop presence. Standing next to president Nicuşor Dan on Wednesday, November 5, Rutte stressed that NATO fully understands Romania’s strategic importance on the eastern flank.

“[…] it is clear that Romania is invested in NATO - and, let me be clear, NATO is invested in Romania,” the NATO chief said, calling the country a “steadfast and valued Ally” for more than 20 years.

In the joint press conference with Nicușor Dan, Mark Rutte highlighted Romania’s growing importance in the Black Sea region at a time of continued Russian aggression against Ukraine and ongoing drone incursions near or into Romanian territory. He said NATO’s response to recent airspace violations had been “swift and decisive,” reiterating that the Alliance remains vigilant.

“Deterrence is the bedrock of our defence, and so, we are making crystal clear that NATO is ready, willing, and able to do what it takes to defend,” he said.

“There should be no doubt of NATO’s resolve to protect the Alliance on land, at sea, and in the air. And we are working together with industry to secure the technology, artillery, and ammunition we need to continue to defend every inch of Allied territory.”

Further on, the Secretary General pointed to Romania’s hosting of the French-led Forward Land Forces and said that, as part of the Dacian [Fall] Exercise, NATO will exercise scaling the presence from a battalion to a brigade.

He also underscored the broader relevance of Eastern Sentry, a new initiative designed to reinforce the entire eastern flank with flexible air, land, and sea capabilities, as well as emerging technologies aimed at countering drone and hybrid threats.

Rutte also dismissed suggestions that the withdrawal of several hundred US troops from Romania sends a dangerous signal to Moscow, insisting such force posture adjustments are routine. He noted that American troop levels in Europe remain significantly higher than before 2022 and that, if necessary, the Alliance can rapidly reinforce any member state.

“But in the end, if this country would be under attack, it is 31 other nations coming to the rescue of Romania, this is how NATO works. And I think this makes us unbeatable, absolutely unbeatable, and that is why I believe that nobody will ever try,” he stated.

In turn, president Nicuşor Dan echoed the message, stressing that Romania is properly protected and fully integrated into NATO’s defence planning. He said the country is committed to modernizing its military through the 2024–2030 National Strategy for the Defence Industry and will continue increasing defence spending, in line with decisions taken at the recent Hague Summit.

Dan also pointed to the large multinational exercise underway at Cincu, involving over 5,000 allied troops, as proof of the Alliance’s readiness to respond collectively.

Addressing questions about whether NATO prioritizes the Baltic region over the Black Sea, both leaders rejected the idea of an imbalance. Rutte stressed that the Alliance’s posture covers “the whole Eastern flank, from the High North to the Black Sea and beyond,” while Dan said NATO and the European Union are pursuing complementary security strategies that avoid dividing the region into competing zones.

The two leaders also discussed hybrid threats, including cyberattacks, infrastructure sabotage, and disinformation. Dan said these challenges are “relatively new” for many NATO members and require close coordination, echoing Rutte’s call for deeper cooperation between the EU and NATO on emerging technologies and air defence systems.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan also met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Victoria Palace on Wednesday. The two discussed the security situation created by Russia’s war in Ukraine and concrete ways to strengthen Romania’s defences and the broader Eastern Flank, including in the context of recent US troop repositioning.

Similarly, Bolojan welcomed NATO initiatives such as Eastern Sentry, designed to boost vigilance in a region exposed to drone incursions and other threats, while Rutte reaffirmed that collective defence under Article 5 and the continued presence of allied forces remain key to Romania’s protection. He also highlighted NATO’s increased focus on Black Sea security.

The same day, the NATO chief also had meetings with Senate president Mircea Abrudean and Chamber of Deputies speaker Sorin Grindeanu.

On Thursday, Mark Rutte is scheduled to attend the NATO Industry Forum, hosted this year by Romania and bringing together defence officials, industry leaders, and innovators.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: Presidency.ro, Gov.ro)