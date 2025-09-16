Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu sent to trial for complicity in attempted coup in Romania

Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu was sent to trial on charges of complicity in an attempted coup, alongside alleged paramilitary leader Horațiu Potra and 20 other people, Biziday.ro reported. He also allegedly benefited from hybrid warfare operations coordinated by Russia during the country’s 2024 presidential election crisis.

Romania’s presidential election was annulled last December after declassified reports alleged Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

Prosecutor general Alex Florența told reporters on Tuesday, September 16, that Georgescu was “the beneficiary of Russia’s hybrid war actions,” which included cyberattacks on key institutions, disinformation campaigns, and aggressive promotion on social media, much of it generated with artificial intelligence.

According to prosecutors, Horațiu Potra’s group of mercenaries had planned to incite unrest and overthrow the government after the 2024 presidential election was canceled. The attempt was stopped at an early stage, with authorities arresting members before they reached Bucharest. During raids, police reportedly discovered USD 3.3 million in cash, 25 kilograms of gold bars, 50 grenades, pistols, and ammunition. Potra remains at large.

Cǎlin Georgescu has denied involvement in Horațiu Potra’s alleged plot but admitted he visited a farm in Ciolpani where his team met with Potra.

Initially charged with instigation, prosecutors last month reclassified Georgescu’s case to complicity, suggesting he may have been used by Potra’s network rather than directly leading it.

According to the official announcement from the General Prosecutor's Office, the case will be tried at the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

The former candidate is also facing trial in a separate case for promoting fascist ideology and pro-legionary propaganda, accusations that prosecutors say include the glorification of Marshal Ion Antonescu and ultranationalist populism. He remains under judicial control while awaiting trial.

The far-right, Russia-friendly candidate surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of the 2024 presidential elections. He submitted his candidacy for the repeat elections of May 2025 but was barred from running again.

In May, Georgescu announced that he is stepping away from active political life to focus on his family.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)