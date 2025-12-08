Romania’s former prime minister, Marcel Ciolacu, won around 52% of the votes cast for the leadership of the Buzău County Council, a position he previously held.

Ciolacu, backed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was followed by the candidate of the far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), Ștefan Avrămescu, with 27% of votes, and Mihai Răzvan Moraru, with 11% of votes. A local center-right alliance made up of the National Liberal Party and the Save Romania Union party backed the latter.

After the votes were counted, Marcel Ciolacu thanked the people of Buzău and partners in the Buzău City Hall.

“I will continue, as I promised, to make partnerships, this time with more administrative-territorial units, with more town halls, for an equitable vision and development inside Buzău County. Thank you very much once again to the people of Buzău for the vote they have given me. A vote which, from this moment, of course, makes me happy, but also obliges me very much,” said the former prime minister.

Ciolacu, who built his campaign by criticizing the coalition government despite the fact that his party is included in it, specified that there is no greater victory than winning at home.

“There is no greater crowning in politics than returning to work for those who launched you into politics,” he concluded.

Turnout at the polls in Buzău was the lowest in the country, compared to all other partial elections held on Sunday, December 7. The 24.18% turnout was also half of the one recorded in the 2024 local elections. In total, 87,638 people in Buzău County showed up to vote, out of 362,000 registered voters.

The low attendance led AUR candidate Ștefan Avrămescu to say that the new County Council president will have low legitimacy. “You cannot, with a turnout below 90,000 people, say that that person has the legitimacy to lead the county,” he argued, cited by Agerpres.

Marcel Ciolacu, who served as Romania's prime minister between 2023 and 2025, has long been one of PSD's most influential figures. He resigned as head of the Romanian government in May this year after the first round of the presidential elections, in which the ruling coalition's candidate ranked third and failed to qualify for the second round.

(Photo source: Marcel Ciolacu on Facebook)