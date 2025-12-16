HR

Romanian job market showed focus on retention and high competition in 2025, analysis shows

16 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian job market was marked by extremes in 2025, according to an analysis by employment platform BestJobs. In some sectors, job-seekers dictated the rules, while in others they fiercely competed for a limited number of positions, giving employers the upper hand. 

In the IT sector, the limited number of available positions led to a record level of applications, reaching over 160 applicants for a single job.

“The recruitment process became a marathon of endurance, with longer waiting times, more interview stages, and much more rigorous selection. Nevertheless, salaries in IT continued to grow, not as a result of volume demand, but as part of retention, seniority, and specialization strategies,” according to the BestJobs analysis cited by Economedia

When it comes to application volumes, two other popular fields in 2025 were Business Services, which exceeded the threshold of 1 million applications, and manufacturing industries, which attracted over 700,000 applications, confirming the high pressure in the labor market and the increased interest in fields perceived as more stable.

In parallel, the situation looked completely different in Retail, Construction, Logistics, and Healthcare. Here, the staff shortage created more employment opportunities, but also increased pressure on existing employees. In these fields, companies were forced to adjust salaries to attract and retain people, and candidates had more negotiating power, especially those with relevant experience.

Overall, salaries in Romania increased across all key industries in 2025, but not uniformly. The most visible salary increases felt by candidates were in IT (+14%), Administrative & Secretarial (+13%), Beauty & Wellness (+12%), and Construction (+11%). 

For many applicants, these salary adjustments came as partial compensation for a more difficult context: either high competition or a large workload in industries with staff shortages.

“From the candidates’ perspective, 2025 was a year of contrasts. Some faced fierce competition and slower recruitment processes, while others had more options but also greater benefits from employers. Specialization became a decisive criterion for stability and growth,” said Cristina Ceban, Brand Manager at BestJobs.

As for the outlook for 2026, estimates indicate that these differences will continue to deepen. Candidates with specialized skills will have access to more competitive salaries and more stable opportunities, while generalist profiles will feel increasing pressure for reconversion, upskilling, or professional flexibility.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fizkes | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
HR

Romanian job market showed focus on retention and high competition in 2025, analysis shows

16 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian job market was marked by extremes in 2025, according to an analysis by employment platform BestJobs. In some sectors, job-seekers dictated the rules, while in others they fiercely competed for a limited number of positions, giving employers the upper hand. 

In the IT sector, the limited number of available positions led to a record level of applications, reaching over 160 applicants for a single job.

“The recruitment process became a marathon of endurance, with longer waiting times, more interview stages, and much more rigorous selection. Nevertheless, salaries in IT continued to grow, not as a result of volume demand, but as part of retention, seniority, and specialization strategies,” according to the BestJobs analysis cited by Economedia

When it comes to application volumes, two other popular fields in 2025 were Business Services, which exceeded the threshold of 1 million applications, and manufacturing industries, which attracted over 700,000 applications, confirming the high pressure in the labor market and the increased interest in fields perceived as more stable.

In parallel, the situation looked completely different in Retail, Construction, Logistics, and Healthcare. Here, the staff shortage created more employment opportunities, but also increased pressure on existing employees. In these fields, companies were forced to adjust salaries to attract and retain people, and candidates had more negotiating power, especially those with relevant experience.

Overall, salaries in Romania increased across all key industries in 2025, but not uniformly. The most visible salary increases felt by candidates were in IT (+14%), Administrative & Secretarial (+13%), Beauty & Wellness (+12%), and Construction (+11%). 

For many applicants, these salary adjustments came as partial compensation for a more difficult context: either high competition or a large workload in industries with staff shortages.

“From the candidates’ perspective, 2025 was a year of contrasts. Some faced fierce competition and slower recruitment processes, while others had more options but also greater benefits from employers. Specialization became a decisive criterion for stability and growth,” said Cristina Ceban, Brand Manager at BestJobs.

As for the outlook for 2026, estimates indicate that these differences will continue to deepen. Candidates with specialized skills will have access to more competitive salaries and more stable opportunities, while generalist profiles will feel increasing pressure for reconversion, upskilling, or professional flexibility.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fizkes | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 December 2025
Transport
Southwestern Romania: Craiova International Airport inaugurates new passenger terminal
17 December 2025
Energy
Romania to be connected to Western Europe’s power grid
17 December 2025
Tech
Romanian-founded data and AI giant Databricks announces new USD 4 bln funding, increased valuation
17 December 2025
Justice
Romania strengthens ties with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation
17 December 2025
Romanians abroad
RePatriot survey: 40% of Romanians abroad want to invest in Romania
17 December 2025
Defense
Romania to pay USD 600 mln to Lockheed Martin for training F-16 pilots
17 December 2025
Justice
Former Social Democrat transport minister detained in bribery complicity probe in Romania
17 December 2025
Environment
Romania plans 380 hectares of forest shelterbelts as desertification advances in the south, minister says