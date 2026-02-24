Transport

Dacia announces launch of limited edition Duster model exclusive to Romania

24 February 2026

Romanian carmaker Dacia announced the launch of Duster Spirit of Sand, a limited edition inspired by the performances achieved in off-road competitions. The edition "dedicated to roads that are not on the map" is intended exclusively for the Romanian market and is available in a limited run of 500 units.

To highlight its off-road character, the model is equipped as standard with a protective skid plate for the engine and gearbox, made of 6 mm duralumin.

The new system combines the 1.2 mild-hybrid internal combustion engine producing 103 kW (140 hp), mounted on the front axle, with an electric motor of up to 23 kW (31 hp) on the rear axle, for a total output of 113 kW (154 hp). It also features the hybrid-G 150 4×4 powertrain, according to the press release.

The model’s range reaches up to 1,500 km thanks to the two 50-liter tanks for gasoline and LPG, and in urban environments, Duster Spirit of Sand can run up to 60% of the time in electric mode thanks to the 48V Li-Ion battery with automatic charging during deceleration and braking phases.

The limited-edition model starts at EUR 28,990 including VAT. The offer is available for orders placed until March 31, 2026, and the first deliveries are scheduled for April 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dacia press release)

