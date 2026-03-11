Social enterprise accelerator targets initiatives along Romania’s Via Transilvanica trail

Romanian organizations Tășuleasa Social Association and ADV Romania have launched a new program aimed at supporting social businesses along the long-distance trail Via Transilvanica. The initiative will offer training, mentorship, and grants of up to EUR 8,000 for local projects developed by communities along the route.

The program, called the “Social Enterprise Accelerator on Via Transilvanica,” aims to support the creation of ten social enterprises in towns and villages located along the 1,600 km trail that crosses Romania from Putna in the north to Drobeta-Turnu Severin in the southwest. Applications for the program are open until March 31.

Organizers said the accelerator targets individuals and informal groups living or working in communities along the trail who want to develop services or products for hikers and locals. Potential initiatives include accommodation and food services, luggage transport, craft workshops, or physical recovery services, particularly in areas where such businesses are limited.

The program is implemented in partnership with Social Finance Association and WISE Travel and is co-financed through private funds.

“When hikers are on the trail, it takes care to give them everything they need. It is a route that sets people in motion and creates connections between them and the communities. Every time the path is walked, new initiatives appear, small businesses in local households. We see people gaining the courage to build something for their village or returning to the country after many years to create something of their own on Via Transilvanica. That is what we want to support by launching this social enterprise accelerator together with ADV Group: ideas born along the trail that can become businesses with an impact on the community,” said Alin Uhlmann Ușeriu, president of the Tășuleasa Social Association and initiator of the Via Transilvanica project.

Participants selected for the program will attend entrepreneurial training sessions held in Iași, receive mentorship, and compete for grants of up to EUR 8,000 to help launch or expand their projects. Previous entrepreneurial experience is not required, and applicants do not need to submit a full business plan during the initial application stage.

Interested individuals can register until March 31 through the form available on the program’s website.

Via Transilvanica is Romania’s first long-distance trail designed for hiking, cycling, or horseback riding. Developed by Tășuleasa Social and inaugurated in 2022 after more than four years of work, the route crosses eight historical regions, ten counties, and several UNESCO heritage sites while promoting sustainable tourism and local community development.

(Photo source: press release)