Romania's Social Democrats to boycott ruling coalition unless key demands are met

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) expressed several conditions to be met by the ruling coalition before it attends the coalition meetings, interim president Sorin Grindeanu announced on August 11 after a meeting of the party's leadership, Digi24 reported.

The meeting, aimed at deciding the party's possible withdrawal from the ruling coalition, was formally triggered by the reformist USR's opposition to the mourning day for former president Ion Iliescu last week.

The conditions outlined by Grindeanu include "the adoption of a package to eliminate privileges," but also the special pensions issue, and they must be addressed before discussions for the second package of deficit reduction measures.

Some of them are more complex than the reforms envisaged by prime minister Ilie Bolojan for the public administration and state-owned enterprises. However, as they are expressed in rather general terms, they may not be an existential threat to the ruling coalition.

Also, in general terms, Grindeanu mentioned PSD's desire to continue the public investments under the Anghel Saligny scheme.

Sorin Grindeanu has never mentioned that his party would pull out of the ruling coalition, only boycotting it – which is another indication that the developments rather reflect internal tensions within the Social Democratic Party (PSD) ahead of the congress where Grindeanu seeks a full term as party leader.

PSD conditions participation in coalition meetings on the adoption of a package to eliminate privileges (special pensions, state agency reductions, and reduction in the number of board members at state-owned enterprises). When these things are adopted, PSD will return to coalition meetings, Grindeanu said. ⁠

"We request meetings with the Ministry of Finance to see an up-to-date execution of the state budget and to discuss the budget rectification. We need to talk about the continuation of large and small investments.

Once these things continue, we will move on to the stage of package number three: health, education, fiscal measures, and measures to relaunch the economy. These are the PSD conditions," declared Sorin Grindeanu.

Sorin Grindeanu also reiterated the PSD's position regarding the continuation of the Anghel Saligny program.

"I have clearly stated what the PSD priorities are: Anghel Saligny must continue. Why? Because it is for the Romanians," the PSD leader stated.

At the same time, he criticised, without naming names, ministers who do not deal with public policies, but complain about the difficult legacy they received.

