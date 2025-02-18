Financial Times: Trump administration pressuring Romanian authorities to lift restrictions on Andrew Tate

The Trump administration is reportedly pressuring Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions on controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian, both of whom are facing criminal charges, Financial Times reported.

The Tate brothers' case was first raised by US officials last week in a phone call with representatives of the Romanian government and later by Donald Trump's special envoy, Richard Grenell, during a meeting with the Romanian foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference. Financial Times sources also say that a request was made to return the Tate brothers' passports and allow them to travel while awaiting the completion of judicial proceedings.

After the initial report came out, foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu confirmed to G4Media that he had a conversation in which US special envoy Richard Grenell mentioned the Tate brothers and his interest in their case. Hurezeanu stated that their discussion took place in a hallway during the Munich Security Conference, when the Romanian foreign minister approached Grenell to ask if he planned to visit Romania. According to Hurezeanu, Grenell replied that he was unsure about visiting Romania and then brought up the Tate brothers, who were under house arrest at the time.

The Romanian foreign minister emphasized that Grenell’s mention of the Tate brothers gave the impression of a continued interest from Donald Trump’s special envoy in their situation.

Grenell publicly expressed support for the Tate brothers on X, despite the latter facing charges of human trafficking, repeated rape, and forming an organized crime group. The brothers face similar charges in the UK, and accusations also emerged in the United States.

Earlier this month, Richard Grenell also posted on X that Romania is "the latest example" of how funds paid by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have been "weaponized against people and politicians who were not woke." The agency, once known as the largest humanitarian donor in the world, had its funds cut by the Trump administration.

Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate, openly misogynistic and anti-LGBT advocates, are famous in far-right online mediums. They were arrested in 2022 for human trafficking and sexual abuse, among others. Both denied any wrongdoing, and later argued - without any proof - that USAID funding was sent to Romania to finance their investigation. The two brothers were vocal supporters of Donald Trump.

Last week, US vice president JD Vance last week criticized Romanian authorities for canceling the presidential election, calling it an example of an alleged crackdown on right-wing politicians. His criticisms have been seen as an argument in favor of far-right and pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu.

