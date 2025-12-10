Macron confirms 2026 visit to Bucharest as French and Romanian leaders hold economy, security talks in Paris

Romanian president Nicușor Dan announced on Tuesday, December 9, that French president Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to Romania in 2026. The confirmation was made during Dan’s visit to Paris, where the two leaders held extensive discussions on defence, security, and economic cooperation.

After the meeting at the Élysée Palace, Nicușor Dan described the talks with Macron as “extremely cordial,” highlighting what he called the exceptional relationship between Romania and France, rooted in history and reinforced by long-term strategic interests.

Security dominated the agenda, with the Romanian president noting France’s significant role within NATO’s posture on the eastern flank, including the presence of French troops in Romania. The two leaders also discussed the strategic importance of the Black Sea and developments in the defence industry under the EU’s SAFE programme.

Dan emphasised that Romania has entered a new phase in which defence investments must create lasting industrial capacities capable not only of fulfilling national military needs but also of supporting exports.

“We discussed the economy and French investments in Romania, and president Macron emphasized that the vast majority of French investments in Romania are long-term strategic investments, not speculative ones, as we sometimes see,” president Dan said. “We also talked about concrete matters, such as the Tarnița project, which a French company intends to undertake in the energy sector.”

Moreover, the two presidents confirmed their alignment on issues concerning the Republic of Moldova. Also, ahead of next week’s European Council meeting, they exchanged views on the EU budget, support for Ukraine, and shared challenges posed by hybrid warfare and disinformation.

“I invited president Macron, and he confirmed a visit to Romania in 2026,” Nicușor Dan also announced.

A symbolic moment of the visit was shared publicly, as the Élysée Palace released a video of the two presidents speaking Romanian and French. Macron talks in Romanian in this video, saying “Trăiască prietenia dintre România şi Franţa” (“Long live the friendship between Romania and France”). Then, both leaders say “À bientôt” (“See you soon”).

Nicușor Dan’s programme in Paris also included a meeting with mayor Anne Hidalgo. The two attended the inauguration of a new alley named after Romanian diplomat Nicolae Titulescu in Paris’s Parc Monceau.

In addition, president Dan met with representatives of French companies. He announced that Bucharest will host a Romanian-French business forum next year.

The Romanian president also met members of the Romanian community in France and spoke to French media, stating that Romania must present itself abroad “as it is,” with both its challenges and its opportunities.

Meanwhile, in another statement published Tuesday evening, Nicușor Dan said he met French defence and emerging-technology companies and reiterated that Romania plans to significantly increase defence spending while seeking genuine industrial partnerships rather than simple procurement deals.

“Many French companies already have advanced plans for cooperation and investment alongside Romanian firms. In the field of emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, France is a European leader, and its collaboration with Romania’s IT industry already has solid foundations. Only through joint investments can we bridge Europe’s gaps in these strategic sectors,” the president said on Facebook.

Dan also visited the Thales factory in Limours, Europe’s largest radar production centre, describing it as essential for Romania’s goal of developing high-tech manufacturing capacities domestically. Romania, he added, has talented engineers capable of contributing to cutting-edge technologies that will directly strengthen national security.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)