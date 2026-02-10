Two Ways to Celebrate Love at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest

Partner Content

Love is never just one thing: at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, Valentine’s Day is celebrated through two distinct experiences, each with its own rhythm, atmosphere, and interpretation of indulgence.

On February 13, the hotel invites guests to break away from clichés with an Anti-Valentine’s Party, an evening designed for those who prefer connection without convention. Starting at 18:30, the experience unfolds at a relaxed pace: couples linger over cocktails and bold flavors, single guests enjoy the evening on their own terms and conversations flow naturally, accompanied by music and a vibrant yet effortless atmosphere.



A live DJ sets the tone, while specially created dishes and signature cocktails complete a night dedicated to pure enjoyment, with no expectations attached.



The following evening, on February 14, love takes on a more classic and refined expression with “Love, the Ginger Way”, hosted at Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge. Beginning at 18:00, guests are invited to experience Valentine’s Day reimagined through a Chef’s Limited-Edition Menu, complemented by the delicate sound of live harp music.



This carefully curated multicourse dining experience highlights refined Japanese influences and subtle details, all brought together in an elegant, intimate setting. Guests may choose to indulge in the full Chef’s menu or explore the à la carte selection available throughout the evening. Designed for couples who appreciate balance, craftsmanship, and meaningful shared moments, the evening transforms dinner into a story.



Together, the two nights offer a complete Valentine’s experience: from playful and unconventional to intimate and refined, inviting guests to celebrate love exactly the way it feels right to them.



Anti Valentine’s Party

Date & time: February 13, 2026, starting 18:30

February 13, 2026, starting 18:30 Location: Aristocool Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest, Calea Victoriei 63-81

Aristocool Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest, Calea Victoriei 63-81 Booking: +40 21 601 3428 | online reservations

Love, the Ginger way

Date & time: February 14, 2026, starting 18:00

February 14, 2026, starting 18:00 Location: Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest, Calea Victoriei 63 - 81

Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest, Calea Victoriei 63 - 81 Booking: +40 372 313 438 | online reservations



*This is partner content.