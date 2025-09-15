The secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, Mathias Cormann, was on a visit to Romania on Monday, September 15. The representative had talks with president Nicusor Dan and prime minister Ilie Bolojan, after which he said that Romania may succeed in joining the organization in 2026.

Founded in 1961, the OECD is an intergovernmental agency that advises governments on policy issues. Its 38 members are the world’s most developed economies. Romania aims to become a member of the organization as well.

After the meeting with the OECD official, Romanian president Nicusor Dan noted that OECD accession is a strategic objective because it represents a recognition of the country’s status as a developed economy. Moreover, the president said, “the experience of other states shows that accession was followed by significant economic progress,” especially as a result of increased foreign investments and advantageous financing.

“Romania’s accession process is progressing very well: more than half of the technical evaluations have already been successfully completed. If we maintain this pace, Romania will join the OECD next year,” the Romanian head of state concluded.

The optimism was doubled by Mathias Cormann after the meeting with the head of the executive, Ilie Bolojan.

“Even if there is no final date, the Government has set the ambitious but, I believe, achievable goal of completing this process in 2026,” said Cormann, who specified that Romania is now entering the final stages of accession and 15 of the 25 OECD committees have already adopted positive conclusions.

In turn, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said that accession to the OECD will bring Romania a higher international reputation and increased market confidence. “Our place is in the OECD. We are determined to do everything that depends on us for Romania to join the OECD next year,” he said.

Cormann is also scheduled to meet with the presidents of the two Chambers of Parliament, Mircea Abrudean and Sorin Grindeanu.

To join the OECD, countries must be democracies, have open market economies, and meet certain institutional standards. Romania is set to undergo an economic analysis evaluation, which will be launched in March 2026.

Romania began accession talks with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in June 2022. At present, another seven states hold candidate status: Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Indonesia, Peru, and Thailand, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(Photo source: presidency.ro)