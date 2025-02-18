Elon Musk shares message in support of far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu on X

Famous entrepreneur and owner of X platform Elon Musk, who has lately become an activist for far-right movements across Europe, has shared a post in support of pro-Russian Romanian politician Călin Georgescu.

The message relayed an apparent quote from Georgescu, who stated that he would ban the “entire Soros network” in Romania. “We have ways to do this. We know who they are, it’s very clear,” the quote says.

When sharing the post, Musk added his own comment, arguing that “Romania deserves its own sovereignty.”

Romania deserves its own sovereignty! 🇷🇴 https://t.co/CtRnABP2yO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2025

This post has fueled accusations that Elon Musk is interfering in European elections, following his open support for the far-right AfD party in Germany. It also amplifies conspiracy theories regarding George Soros, whom extremist politicians in the US and Europe have used for years to stoke fears and hate.

The Jewish philanthropist backed the Open Society Foundation, which advocates for liberal and democratic causes in over 120 countries. Especially active following the 1989 revolutions in Eastern Europe, the network was targeted by Russian propaganda and fashioned into a progressive boogeyman for the far-right.

In Hungary, state narratives pushed by Viktor Orbán’s government depict Soros as the number one enemy, accusing him of plotting to overthrow Orbán, dismantle Europe, and replace sovereign populations with migrants. US president Donald Trump has also repeatedly expressed hostility toward Soros, so much so that in 2018 a Trump supporter sent an explosive package to Soros’s residence, according to Biziday.ro.

In Romania, conspiracy theories about George Soros gained traction after the 2017 anti-government protests triggered by controversial justice reforms. At the time, Liviu Dragnea, then-leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), claimed that Soros was funding protesters to destabilize the country. Despite never being proven, the claim was widely promoted by Dragnea’s allies and pro-PSD television networks.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-Soros narratives resurfaced, fueling conspiratorial discourse and hostility against him.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mano Kors | Dreamstime.com)